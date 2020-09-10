News

Witnesses sought to “violent” incident in Mooroopna

By Liz Mellino

Shepparton police are appealing for witnesses following a "violent incident" in Mooroopna.

1 of 1

Shepparton police are appealing for witnesses following a "violent incident" in Mooroopna.

At around 1.30 pm on Friday, September 4 two parties were involved in the violent altercation outside a Mooroopna medical centre in McLennan St.

It has been confirmed the two parties involved were known to each other.

A 45-year-old male sustained several lacerations and bruising during the incident.

The investigation is ongoing and police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Shepparton police station on 5820 5777.

--------------------------------------

A vehicle was damaged by fire during an incident in Arcadia on Wednesday night.

Country Fire Authority personnel received reports of a car fire on Arcadia Rd at around 7.30 pm on September 9.

Two CFA units from Arcadia and Moorilim attended the scene.

A CFA spokesperson confirmed the vehicle was fully engulfed by flames by the time crews arrived.

Fire crews quickly worked to contain the blaze, with the incident brought under control within about 15 minutes.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious.

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Alligator Blood odds-on for comeback race

Trainer David Vandyke isn’t buying into the hype surrounding the much-anticipated return to racing of Group One winner Alligator Blood at Doomben.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Levendi set to follow spring Cups trail

Peter Gelagotis isn’t suggesting Levendi will return to racing a winner in the Makybe Diva Stakes but says the horse is ready for a big comeback campaign.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Moore brothers out to Crack next milestone

Brothers John and Gary Moore will saddle up their first stakes runner as a training partnership when Crack On Crack On makes his Australian debut at Rosehill.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

Former Shepparton vet missing at sea

A former Shepparton Veterinarian is one of 41 crew members missing from a livestock ship that capsized in the East China Sea. Father of one Lukas Orda previously undertook an a yearlong internship at Goulburn Valley Equine Hospital between February...

Morgan Dyer
News

COVID-19 restrictions loosen from next Sunday for regional Victoria

Gatherings of up to five people will be allowed in outdoor public places while single parents and people living alone will be able to nominate a friend or family member to visit them, as part of eased restrictions.

Charmayne Allison
Virus updates

GV Health treating patient for COVID-19

A person infected with COVID-19 has now been admitted to GV Health for treatment. The news understands the person had already been diagnosed with COVID-19 as the number of active cases in Greater Shepparton remains at five. It is the fifth day in...

Morgan Dyer