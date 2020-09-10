Witnesses sought to “violent” incident in Mooroopna

Shepparton police are appealing for witnesses following a "violent incident" in Mooroopna.

At around 1.30 pm on Friday, September 4 two parties were involved in the violent altercation outside a Mooroopna medical centre in McLennan St.

It has been confirmed the two parties involved were known to each other.

A 45-year-old male sustained several lacerations and bruising during the incident.

The investigation is ongoing and police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Shepparton police station on 5820 5777.

--------------------------------------

A vehicle was damaged by fire during an incident in Arcadia on Wednesday night.

Country Fire Authority personnel received reports of a car fire on Arcadia Rd at around 7.30 pm on September 9.

Two CFA units from Arcadia and Moorilim attended the scene.

A CFA spokesperson confirmed the vehicle was fully engulfed by flames by the time crews arrived.

Fire crews quickly worked to contain the blaze, with the incident brought under control within about 15 minutes.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious.