Shepparton twins Brittany and Hayley Barnard both live with anorexia

There is always a certain perception about twins — identical or not; a sense they have some unseen but extraordinary bond so they share the same emotions, same wants and needs as well as the same genetics.

Brittany and Hayley Barnard aren’t identical but in too many ways their lives have been mirror images — and for a long time neither liked the reflections they saw.

But 2020 has become a benchmark year for both.

Brittany has a four-month-old baby, Toby — a miracle she never thought she’d be able to experience and a victory for her decade-long fight just for normality.

Hayley is just happy knowing she can go into any café or restaurant and order a meal off the menu — without a second thought.

It sounds simple, but for both girls, now women, it is a victory beyond the comprehension of most.

The Shepparton twins have both lived for years with an eating disorder.

But they don’t want it to define them.

“As soon as I tell people I have an eating disorder I add, ‘don’t be weird about it’,” Hayley said.

“Please don’t make this the only thing you think of when you see me. I am not just an eating disorder.”

Diagnosed with anorexia nervosa in their teens, the years since have been a confronting, at times depressing, endless cycle of treatments and clinics for the 23-year-old sisters.

A journey of victories and setbacks.

But the twins are tangible proof there is hope and freedom after an eating disorder — even if the fight is never fully over.

“Recovery is hard, but it gets so much better,” Hayley said.

“And eventually, the voice you think is you but is your eating disorder — it quietens down.”

Growing up in Shepparton and Echuca, the twins experienced upheaval in their early years through a family breakup, moving house 10 times.

Brittany was just six when she began seeing a psychologist and taking medication for severe anxiety and panic attacks.

In Year 7, she was diagnosed with depression.

By the time she was 16, her condition had descended into the depths of despair, aggravated by bullying at school and manifesting in her self-harming.

And in that moment of sad vulnerability, the eating disorder crept in.

“It was just another self-harm mechanism,” she said. “It became one more way to release my anger.”

After asking her school chaplain for help, Brittany went to a psychologist and was diagnosed with anorexia.

Hearing the GP detail Brittany’s symptoms, her parents immediately thought: “That sounds just like Hayley.”

Concerned Hayley was also battling demons, they included the twins in supervised meal plans and Hayley also began seeing a psychologist.

However, unlike her sister, Hayley didn’t receive any specific eating disorder treatment, leaving her to struggle with the answer as to where and when her eating disorder began.

Bullied through primary and high school, limiting her eating gradually also became a way to regain a sense of control.

“It's hard to know where the eating disorder starts and where you end — you can't really imagine your life without it because it's been there for so long and it sort of feels like it's a part of you,” Hayley said.

It wasn’t until Hayley was 20, studying in Melbourne, that she had a severe relapse and sought help.

After seeing a GP, she began a full-time day program of treatment — five days a week for three months.

She also had a one-week inpatient stay during the program, as exam period approached and pressures built.

A few months later, Hayley had another severe relapse and reached out to the hospital where she’d attended the day program.

After a five-month wait for a bed, she spent weeks as an inpatient — and it worked.

“I haven't been an inpatient since then, which is lovely,” Hayley said.

She then completed another day program, which eased her out of full-time support, before signing up for art therapy and mentoring programs, which connected her with people fully recovered from eating disorders.

“That helped me see that people can recover and live really fulfilling and happy lives,” Hayley said.

Although COVID-19 has brought a new round of challenges, Hayley has been “pretty stable” ever since.

But looking back, she knows she was lucky to have been in Melbourne when her condition got out of control.

“The disparity between access to treatment programs in the country compared to Melbourne is like night and day,” she said.

“Back home in the country, there's nothing.”

Unlike Hayley, Brittany received treatment for her eating disorder in high school.

But while she headed to uni in Melbourne with her weight restored, her mental health was still hanging by a thread and despite seeing a counsellor and psychologist several times during uni, she wasn’t improving.

Coping mechanisms such as self-harm, drinking and mismanaging medication increased until one night her housemates rushed her to hospital after an overdose.

“The next day I saw a psychiatrist and was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder (BPD),” Brittany said.

“At the time I was like, ‘What is this?'.

“She just said, ‘You're not quite schizophrenic, you're not quite bipolar, so we just call it borderline'.”

Brittany would later discover BPD was a mental disorder characterised by unstable moods, behaviour, relationships — even identity.

People with BPD tend to be extremely sensitive and small things can trigger intense reactions; and once they are upset, it can be tough to calm down, leading to relationship turmoil and impulsive behaviour.

However, with the right treatments and support, dysfunctional patterns can be broken, allowing new healthy habits to form.

For Brittany, the turning point was, she admits, a “bit cheesy”.

“I met my husband James,” she said.

“He hadn’t had much experience with mental illness, and I’d tell him what I was going through and he’d say, ‘What the heck? Are you okay?’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, this is fine, this is regular’. And he’d be like, ‘No, it’s not’.

“He really encouraged me to seek help.”

At the end of 2016, Brittany moved back to Shepparton; but the darkness tracked her down and once again her condition began to decline.

She reached out to her GP for help, and received treatment in hospital before enrolling for a mentalisation-based treatment (MBT) group therapy program in Shepparton.

“That was just instrumental to my healing,” she said. “It helped me challenge automatic ways of thinking and understand what my disorder meant and how I could separate myself from my disorder.

“I was also able to uncover that my eating disorder and other challenges were perhaps a reflection of this underlying diagnosis that could have been picked up years ago.”

Now, Brittany's health remains a work in progress. Just two years ago she had a relapse, and began under-eating and over-exercising.

It was only when her running times began to slow that she realised her body was suffering.

But she has worked to regain the weight since, supported by her care team the entire way.

The twins know recovery will be an ongoing process.

“Even if you think, ‘I'm all good’, something can happen that makes you struggle again,” Hayley said.

“It's okay to go back and ask for help, even if you think you should be better by now.”

A year after her relapse, Brittany received startling news — she was pregnant.

“It was very scary. I thought, ‘I can't even look after myself, now I have to look after someone else’,” she said.

Early in the pregnancy, Brittany began to relapse — but, sensing warning signs, Hayley sounded the alarm.

“She said, ‘You need to see someone’,” Brittany said.

“So I saw my dietitian and got things happening early to make sure I was healthy and the baby was healthy.”

The pregnancy was tough and the birth even tougher — but Brittany knew it was all worth it, the moment she held her newborn son in her arms.

With a growing life now in her hands, Brittany is determined to continue conquering her eating disorder in the months and years to come.

“I don't want to project those worries and anxieties about food or body image onto him,” she said.

“I want to be a good example and help break that cycle.”

As for Hayley, for what feels like the first time in a long time, she has allowed herself to dream big about the future.

She graduated from university with a Bachelor of Science and is now working at CSL.

“When I was really unwell, I missed out on so many things,” she said.

“You get to the point where you're just sick of being stuck in the same place. It's so nice to feel better.

“Recovery is hard, and it sucks, but it's really nice when you see changes in yourself you never thought you would see.”

If you need support for an eating disorder, call The Butterfly Foundation support line on 1800 334 673 or contact Eating Disorders Victoria on 1300 550 236.

For other crisis and counselling services, call Lifeline Australia on 131 114, BeyondBlue on 1300 224 636 or Kids Helpline on 1800 551 800.