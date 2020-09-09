News

Sheed says split the regions

By Morgan Dyer

Under the plan Shepparton would fall into the Murray primary health network area.

State Member for Shepparton Suzanna Sheed is pleading with Premier Daniel Andrews to split regional Victoria into sections to fast track the COVID-19 roadmap released on Sunday.

Regional Victoria will emerge from stage three restrictions on Monday, September 14.

To then move to the next step, which would include no restrictions for leaving home, up to 10 people allowed at outdoor gatherings and hospitality restrictions loosened, regional Victoria would have to reach less than five cases on average over 14 days and zero cases with an unknown source over 14 days.

But Ms Sheed said Mr Andrews’ approach was unfair, and called for him to divide regional Victoria into three sections based on the primary health networks.

“It is unfair and unnecessary to include northern Victoria and some other parts of the state in the same category as, for instance, Geelong — a city which is so closely integrated with Melbourne,” Ms Sheed said.

“This will make it extremely hard for other parts of the state to achieve the 14-day average required to relax restrictions.”

The regional primary health networks consist of Murray, Western Victoria and Gippsland, and under Ms Sheed's plan, Shepparton would fall under the Murray region alongside cities such as Bendigo, Echuca and Mildura.

Ms Sheed said there were many people complaining about the roadmap, but few had a solution.

“Bringing on board the primary health networks already in existence across regional Australia will add to the resources available and ensure greater connection between health services, local government and other agencies,” Ms Sheed said.

“The Murray Primary Health Network has been in operation since 2015 and spans from Mildura in the north across to Albury and beyond, almost 100,000 sq km comprising 664,000 people,” Ms Sheed said.

“Shepparton was able to deal with a recent significant outbreak of coronavirus in its community because Goulburn Valley Health, our regional health service, was given the power and the capacity to undertake contact tracing on a local level.

“Regional communities are well equipped to deal with issues such as this and devolving responsibility to a community level makes sense.”

Ms Sheed’s plan comes as only one active case of COVID-19 remains in Greater Shepparton.

