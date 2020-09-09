News

Shepparton’s Brenda McDougall’s life as an opera singer

By Spencer Fowler Steen

Show time: Shepparton's Brenda McDougall is an opera-singing intensive care nurse who has worked everywhere from the Sydney Opera House, to Germany. Photo: Bendigo Magazine.

1 of 2

Opera singing: Shepparton's Brenda McDougall at the Bendigo Capital Theatre. Photo: Bendigo Advertiser.

2 of 2

Brenda McDougall's story could be one of the operatic tragedies she sings.

Having completed a number of successful auditions overseas, Mrs McDougall's dream of becoming an international opera soloist was so close she could nearly grasp it.

But just as all of her hard work was about to pay off, a cruel twist of fate cut everything short.

Mrs McDougall's husband died due to a sudden illness, forcing her to make the difficult choice to move back to Australia.

And where many would have fallen in a heap, Mrs McDougall picked herself up and persevered, her journey taking her all the way to the Sydney Opera House, and to Bendigo, where she now works as an intensive care nurse.

Mrs McDougall, 50, was born into a large family, with seven brothers and two sisters in Shepparton, where her father, Brendan Pitts, was a well-known local doctor.

Coloratura soprano: Shepparton's Brenda McDougall playing the role of Mimi in Eastern Metropolitan Opera's performance of La Boheme. Photo courtesy of Eastern Metropolitan Opera.

She said in her "boy-centric" household — where infatuation with sport was the norm, and artistic pursuits weren't even a blip on the radar — she didn't discover her passion for singing until she was 21.

“It was all about sport with the boys — we never got taken to any shows or musicals,” she said.

“If I’d been exposed at an earlier age I might’ve got into it earlier.”

Growing up, Mrs McDougall said she was a shy teenager averse to public speaking, let alone public singing.

Her first foray into music was at the age of 21 — after she had graduated from Shepparton High School and halfway through her training to become a nurse at Goulburn Valley Base Hospital — having never even heard opera before.

Shepparton's Maria Riccardi, an international opera singer in her own right who had already had a big career performing in Germany, started teaching Mrs McDougall how to sing.

“I used to have dreams of singing in a pub,” she said.

“But Maria told me my voice was suitable for singing opera and classical music, and said it would be a travesty if I wanted to sing in bands or musicals.

“She opened my eyes to the world of grand opera, and it was the most exciting and wonderful thing.”

Mrs McDougall turned her back on nursing, and went to study at the Victorian College of the Arts in Melbourne, progressing to postgraduate opera singing at the prestigious Queensland Conservatorium at Griffith University.

Show time: Shepparton's Brenda McDougall is an opera-singing intensive care nurse who has worked everywhere from the Sydney Opera House, to Germany. Photo: Bendigo Magazine.

After graduating, Mrs McDougall landed her first role singing in the Eastern Metropolitan Opera in Melbourne, quickly moving up the operatic chain to sing at the Victoria State Opera.

But when the company folded, putting hundreds of artists out of work, Mrs McDougall decided to aim much higher.

Mrs McDougall moved to Europe where she lived in Germany and the UK for a number of years, quickly landing a job singing in the star role of Susanna in the Italian opera The Marriage of Figaro.

But following a suite of successful auditions for major roles, and on the cusp of realising her dream of becoming an international freelance soloist, Mrs McDougall's promising career was cruelly cut short.

“My husband died suddenly due to a medical condition while he was overseas living with me,” she said.

“It was heartbreaking.”

Ken McDougall and Mrs McDougall had a two-year-old son, Marcus, at the time, and following Mr McDougall's death, mother and child moved back to Bendigo to be with family.

But Mrs McDougall's determination shone through the cloud of pain and suffering.

She became a coloratura soprano with the Australian Opera Company, where she performed at the Sydney Opera House for three years.

However, the long 11-hour days performing back-to-back matinee and evening shows eventually forced her to make another difficult choice.

“I never saw my son, he was always living by himself with minders, and I wanted to be a mother, I wanted to be there for him,” Mrs McDougall said.

“I didn’t want him growing up with him thinking I chose my career over my son.”

Mrs McDougall moved back to Bendigo once again in 2009 to retrain as an intensive care nurse, where she was surrounded by a supportive network of family and friends and where she lives to this day.

Opera singing: Shepparton's Brenda McDougall at the Bendigo Capital Theatre. Photo: Bendigo Advertiser.

Now, she works full time caring for the most sick and vulnerable patients in intensive care at Bendigo Hospital, while performing in the Bendigo Symphony Orchestra on the side.

It has been a while since she has sung in front of an audience due to COVID-19, but it has not stopped the virtual melodies.

Mrs McDougall said she would be performing at The Way Back concert at Bendigo's Ulumbarra Theatre on Sunday, October 11 at 6pm.

Latest articles

Sport

AFL exports | Mundy and Schultz defeat Oliver’s Dees

Mooroopna export Clayton Oliver and his Melbourne teammates face a difficult task to make finals after a disappointing loss on Monday. The Dees were unable to solidify a position inside the AFL top-eight when Fremantle handed Oliver’s outfit...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Echuca, Rennie reappoint coaches

Echuca will return to the football field next year with Andrew Walker and Simon Maddox at the helm of the senior side, assisted by Kane Morris and Ruory Kirkby. Troy Murphy will remain in charge of the reserves, with Leo Tenace hoping to lead the...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Golf clubs enjoy strong number of participants

Golfers are reaching for their putters and drivers during the lock down period, as golf welcomes new fans to the sport. Golf clubs across the region have experienced sharp increases to participation and membership sales in recent months. With most...

Aydin Payne

MOST POPULAR

News

Former Shepparton vet missing at sea

A former Shepparton Veterinarian is one of 41 crew members missing from a livestock ship that capsized in the East China Sea. Father of one Lukas Orda previously undertook an a yearlong internship at Goulburn Valley Equine Hospital between February...

Morgan Dyer
News

COVID-19 restrictions loosen from next Sunday for regional Victoria

Gatherings of up to five people will be allowed in outdoor public places while single parents and people living alone will be able to nominate a friend or family member to visit them, as part of eased restrictions.

Charmayne Allison
Virus updates

GV Health treating patient for COVID-19

A person infected with COVID-19 has now been admitted to GV Health for treatment. The news understands the person had already been diagnosed with COVID-19 as the number of active cases in Greater Shepparton remains at five. It is the fifth day in...

Morgan Dyer