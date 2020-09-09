Shepparton’s Brenda McDougall’s life as an opera singer

Brenda McDougall's story could be one of the operatic tragedies she sings.

Having completed a number of successful auditions overseas, Mrs McDougall's dream of becoming an international opera soloist was so close she could nearly grasp it.

But just as all of her hard work was about to pay off, a cruel twist of fate cut everything short.

Mrs McDougall's husband died due to a sudden illness, forcing her to make the difficult choice to move back to Australia.

And where many would have fallen in a heap, Mrs McDougall picked herself up and persevered, her journey taking her all the way to the Sydney Opera House, and to Bendigo, where she now works as an intensive care nurse.

Mrs McDougall, 50, was born into a large family, with seven brothers and two sisters in Shepparton, where her father, Brendan Pitts, was a well-known local doctor.

Coloratura soprano: Shepparton's Brenda McDougall playing the role of Mimi in Eastern Metropolitan Opera's performance of La Boheme. Photo courtesy of Eastern Metropolitan Opera.

She said in her "boy-centric" household — where infatuation with sport was the norm, and artistic pursuits weren't even a blip on the radar — she didn't discover her passion for singing until she was 21.

“It was all about sport with the boys — we never got taken to any shows or musicals,” she said.

“If I’d been exposed at an earlier age I might’ve got into it earlier.”

Growing up, Mrs McDougall said she was a shy teenager averse to public speaking, let alone public singing.

Her first foray into music was at the age of 21 — after she had graduated from Shepparton High School and halfway through her training to become a nurse at Goulburn Valley Base Hospital — having never even heard opera before.

Shepparton's Maria Riccardi, an international opera singer in her own right who had already had a big career performing in Germany, started teaching Mrs McDougall how to sing.

“I used to have dreams of singing in a pub,” she said.

“But Maria told me my voice was suitable for singing opera and classical music, and said it would be a travesty if I wanted to sing in bands or musicals.

“She opened my eyes to the world of grand opera, and it was the most exciting and wonderful thing.”

Mrs McDougall turned her back on nursing, and went to study at the Victorian College of the Arts in Melbourne, progressing to postgraduate opera singing at the prestigious Queensland Conservatorium at Griffith University.

Show time: Shepparton's Brenda McDougall is an opera-singing intensive care nurse who has worked everywhere from the Sydney Opera House, to Germany. Photo: Bendigo Magazine.

After graduating, Mrs McDougall landed her first role singing in the Eastern Metropolitan Opera in Melbourne, quickly moving up the operatic chain to sing at the Victoria State Opera.

But when the company folded, putting hundreds of artists out of work, Mrs McDougall decided to aim much higher.

Mrs McDougall moved to Europe where she lived in Germany and the UK for a number of years, quickly landing a job singing in the star role of Susanna in the Italian opera The Marriage of Figaro.

But following a suite of successful auditions for major roles, and on the cusp of realising her dream of becoming an international freelance soloist, Mrs McDougall's promising career was cruelly cut short.

“My husband died suddenly due to a medical condition while he was overseas living with me,” she said.

“It was heartbreaking.”

Ken McDougall and Mrs McDougall had a two-year-old son, Marcus, at the time, and following Mr McDougall's death, mother and child moved back to Bendigo to be with family.

But Mrs McDougall's determination shone through the cloud of pain and suffering.

She became a coloratura soprano with the Australian Opera Company, where she performed at the Sydney Opera House for three years.

However, the long 11-hour days performing back-to-back matinee and evening shows eventually forced her to make another difficult choice.

“I never saw my son, he was always living by himself with minders, and I wanted to be a mother, I wanted to be there for him,” Mrs McDougall said.

“I didn’t want him growing up with him thinking I chose my career over my son.”

Mrs McDougall moved back to Bendigo once again in 2009 to retrain as an intensive care nurse, where she was surrounded by a supportive network of family and friends and where she lives to this day.

Opera singing: Shepparton's Brenda McDougall at the Bendigo Capital Theatre. Photo: Bendigo Advertiser.

Now, she works full time caring for the most sick and vulnerable patients in intensive care at Bendigo Hospital, while performing in the Bendigo Symphony Orchestra on the side.

It has been a while since she has sung in front of an audience due to COVID-19, but it has not stopped the virtual melodies.

Mrs McDougall said she would be performing at The Way Back concert at Bendigo's Ulumbarra Theatre on Sunday, October 11 at 6pm.