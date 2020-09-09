News

One active COVID-19 case in Greater Shepparton

By Charmayne Allison

1 of 1

There is only one active case of COVID-19 in Greater Shepparton.

One patient with COVID-19 is currently admitted at GV Health.

There are no people in the Mitchell, Benalla, Campaspe, Moira and Strathbogie regions that have tested positive for COVID-19 that are considered to be an active case.

Victoria recorded 76 new cases of coronavirus and 11 deaths on Wednesday, September 9.

Anyone who is unwell with any symptoms of COVID-19, no matter how mild (such as fever, chills, cough, sore throat, runny nose, loss of sense of smell), should get tested immediately and stay at home.

GV Health's Acute Respiratory Clinic at Graham St, Shepparton, is open seven days a week from 10 am to 5.30 pm and does not require an appointment.

For more information, phone the coronavirus hotline on 1800 675 398 or visit www.dhhs.vic.gov.au/coronavirus

Latest articles

News

Boomerang bags keep community connected

Simon Ruppert
News

Vale John (Jack) Hanrahan

Jack, as he was known to most people was born on the December 4, 1930. He was the last baby to be born in the old Queen St Hospital in Cobram. He spent his early childhood in Cobram and Yarrawonga before his family moved to Benalla. In 1944 during...

Simon Ruppert
News

RSPCA Cupcake Day has Franklin licking his lips in anticipation

Franklin the golden retriever loves a cupcake as much as he loves schmackos. So it’s little surprise the Benalla boy is whetting his lips in anticipation for this year’s RSCPA Cupcake Day next month.

Meg Saultry

MOST POPULAR

News

Former Shepparton vet missing at sea

A former Shepparton Veterinarian is one of 41 crew members missing from a livestock ship that capsized in the East China Sea. Father of one Lukas Orda previously undertook an a yearlong internship at Goulburn Valley Equine Hospital between February...

Morgan Dyer
News

COVID-19 restrictions loosen from next Sunday for regional Victoria

Gatherings of up to five people will be allowed in outdoor public places while single parents and people living alone will be able to nominate a friend or family member to visit them, as part of eased restrictions.

Charmayne Allison
Virus updates

GV Health treating patient for COVID-19

A person infected with COVID-19 has now been admitted to GV Health for treatment. The news understands the person had already been diagnosed with COVID-19 as the number of active cases in Greater Shepparton remains at five. It is the fifth day in...

Morgan Dyer