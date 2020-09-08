Baby Tex surprises new mum with proposal hours after Echuca birth

HAVING a baby and a marriage proposal are among the most momentous occasions in your life.

For Tongala’s Liz Laird, she got both within hours of each other.

Her partner, Michael Chapman, popped the question using their newborn son Tex as the messenger.

With a onesie that read: ‘Mummy, will you marry Daddy?’

Baby Tex Chapman wore a onesie that read 'Mummy, will you marry Daddy?

“I was still a bit out of it after the birth so it took me a few seconds to read it and register what was going on,” Liz said.

“Then when I looked at Michael, he was down on one knee with a ring and I started crying.

“I was so overwhelmed with emotion already that day, and this topped it off.

“It was the most exhausting day but the best day of my life.”

The couple, who have been together for about 18 months, were pleasantly surprised when Liz became pregnant.

“Tex was a surprise, but a really good one,” the Echuca primary school teacher said.

On the morning of August 20, Liz was induced at Echuca hospital as Tex was measuring quite big and after an eight-hour labour, her son was born at 4.32pm.

“About 7pm I went to have a shower and the midwife was helping me as I’d had an epidural and I hadn’t quite got my legs back,” she said.

“I came back into the birthing suite and sat down and I was given Tex who was wrapped in a blanket. I was asked to unwrap him and on his blue onesie it read, ‘Mummy, will you marry Daddy?’

“Little did I know the midwives all knew what was going on as Michael had teed it up with them beforehand. I usually know everything that goes on so I was shocked.

“I don’t like surprises and I tend to take charge with things, but this was a beautiful surprise.”

Even more beautiful was the ring Michael gave his new fiancée.

“It’s a family ring that belonged to Michael’s nan,” Liz said.

“I felt so special. I was really teary.

“Michael’s not a romantic and not usually emotional so this was very left of field.”

The ERH midwives were just as emotional, and happily congratulated the couple — after Liz said "yes", of course.

“It would have been awkward if I said ‘no’, as they were all around us,” Liz said with a laugh.

The new family of three has now had a couple of weeks to settle in at home in Tongala.

Liz, who is a teacher at St Mary’s Primary School, has 12 months’ maternity leave, while Michael has six weeks off work at Echuca’s Beechworth Bakery, where he is the production manager.

“Tex is kicking all his goals and is growing well,” Liz said.

“He feeds and sleeps well, so we’re very lucky.”

As for the wedding, the couple plans to wait until next year once COVID-19 restrictions are eased.

“Most of my family are in Melbourne and Michael has a lot in Bendigo so we want them to be there,” Liz said.

And when it comes to more babies, Liz has just one condition.

“After we get married,” she said with a laugh.

