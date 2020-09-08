Masks to stay compulsory in Greater Shepparton with no end date in sight

Masks will remain compulsory for Greater Shepparton locals, with no confirmed date in sight for the loosening of rules around mandatory face coverings in public.

Revealing Victoria's roadmap to reopening on Sunday, Premier Daniel Andrews highlighted the vital role masks played in slowing COVID-19 transmission.

“There is a likelihood that at a point in the future we don't need to have compulsory masks or we alter the settings in which you need to use them,” he said.

However, the Premier emphasised this point wasn't now.

“I have got to say this - I am going to be a holdout on this,” he said.

“We will follow advice, of course, but I have a pretty conservative view on masks.

“I think they are playing a part and, arguably, when we are out and about, moving around, the numbers are low (and) we have to keep them low, the masks really come into their own.

“They might even be worth more to us then.”

Mr Andrews claimed masks were "high benefit, low cost".

“Yes, it's a pain, no-one enjoys it,” he said.

“But compared to being locked at home, compared to people becoming gravely ill or becoming ill and not being able to shake this . . . I think masks are (something) we should continue to do.”

University of Melbourne epidemiologist Professor John Mathews said mask-wearing could be mandated for hotspots but relaxed in other locations.

“The benefits of masks are relatively more important when there are more people carrying the virus, or when viral carriage cannot be excluded,” he said.

“It is obviously vital for health workers to wear masks and other PPE when working with patients who are potentially infected.

“In contrast, the expected benefits would be very small for members of the community in regional locations with very low numbers of cases.”

Face coverings help stop droplets spreading when someone speaks, laughs, coughs, or sneezes, including someone who has COVID-19 but feels well.

