News

Maculata Place moves from isolation to active surveillance

By Charmayne Allison

1 of 1

Local aged care facility Maculata Place has received clearance to move out of isolation and into active surveillance.

The home was linked to a recent coronavirus outbreak that included two Shepparton Villages staff members and one resident, as well as 14 close contacts not connected with the organisation.

All residents and all staff working at Maculata Place returned negative COVID-19 test results, after their fourth round of testing was completed last Thursday, September 3.

The facility received clearance from the Department of Health and Human Service this morning to move into active surveillance for the next 14 days.

Staff are now working on processes to reintroduce residents to communal areas, including the dining and socialisation areas with the appropriate infection control and social distancing measures in place.

All Shepparton Villages facilities, including Maculata Place, will remain locked down to visitors, and this status will be re-assessed once the 14-day active surveillance period expires.

Staff will continue to wear appropriate PPE as directed by DHHS and will remain working siloed in facilities during this period.

A thorough clean of all communal areas has been completed and scheduled cleaning of all resident rooms will continue on a regular basis.

Shepparton Villages said it was "extremely grateful" to residents, families, staff and the community for their support and patience during this "extremely challenging" time.

"The risk of COVID-19 is still prevalent in the community and we will continue to take all the necessary steps to keep our residents and staff safe which includes strict COVID-19-safe infection control measures, appropriate PPE for staff in line with DHHS guidelines and restricting staff to working at one facility," the organisation said.

"We will also be undertaking some additional education with all residents as a reminder around social distancing and hand hygiene."

Latest articles

Utes - 4WDs

Ford Ranger Wildtrak

FORD RANGER WILDTRAK 2015, turbo diesel, auto, Sav Nav, reverse camera. Reg: 1FB-7UO, $45,990. Darryl Twitt Ford (03) 5822 5822 LMCT: 9883

Shepparton News
Utes - 4WDs

Holden VF Storm SV6

HOLDEN VF STORM SV6 2015, 6 speed manual, cruise, blindspot monitoring, rear camera, factory Sat Nav, body kit, alloys, 1 Local Owner. Reg: ACD-271, $24,990. Mathieson Motors 0459 250 022 LMCT: 1176

Shepparton News
Utes - 4WDs

Ford Ranger XL PXII

FORD RANGER XL PXII 2016, auto, turbo diesel, ARB steps, ARB canopy, alloy wheels, towbar, rear camera, 2x4, good work ute. Reg: 1SI-9IX, $31,990. Mathieson Motors 0459 250 022 LMCT: 1176

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

News

Former Shepparton vet missing at sea

A former Shepparton Veterinarian is one of 41 crew members missing from a livestock ship that capsized in the East China Sea. Father of one Lukas Orda previously undertook an a yearlong internship at Goulburn Valley Equine Hospital between February...

Morgan Dyer
News

COVID-19 restrictions loosen from next Sunday for regional Victoria

Gatherings of up to five people will be allowed in outdoor public places while single parents and people living alone will be able to nominate a friend or family member to visit them, as part of eased restrictions.

Charmayne Allison
Virus updates

GV Health treating patient for COVID-19

A person infected with COVID-19 has now been admitted to GV Health for treatment. The news understands the person had already been diagnosed with COVID-19 as the number of active cases in Greater Shepparton remains at five. It is the fifth day in...

Morgan Dyer