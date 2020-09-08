Maculata Place moves from isolation to active surveillance

Local aged care facility Maculata Place has received clearance to move out of isolation and into active surveillance.

The home was linked to a recent coronavirus outbreak that included two Shepparton Villages staff members and one resident, as well as 14 close contacts not connected with the organisation.

All residents and all staff working at Maculata Place returned negative COVID-19 test results, after their fourth round of testing was completed last Thursday, September 3.

The facility received clearance from the Department of Health and Human Service this morning to move into active surveillance for the next 14 days.

Staff are now working on processes to reintroduce residents to communal areas, including the dining and socialisation areas with the appropriate infection control and social distancing measures in place.

All Shepparton Villages facilities, including Maculata Place, will remain locked down to visitors, and this status will be re-assessed once the 14-day active surveillance period expires.

Staff will continue to wear appropriate PPE as directed by DHHS and will remain working siloed in facilities during this period.

A thorough clean of all communal areas has been completed and scheduled cleaning of all resident rooms will continue on a regular basis.

Shepparton Villages said it was "extremely grateful" to residents, families, staff and the community for their support and patience during this "extremely challenging" time.

"The risk of COVID-19 is still prevalent in the community and we will continue to take all the necessary steps to keep our residents and staff safe which includes strict COVID-19-safe infection control measures, appropriate PPE for staff in line with DHHS guidelines and restricting staff to working at one facility," the organisation said.

"We will also be undertaking some additional education with all residents as a reminder around social distancing and hand hygiene."