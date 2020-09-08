News

50 years of marriage for Kialla’s Jenni and Ray Hill

By Liz Mellino

Ray and Jenni Hill celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on September 4.

1 of 1

When Kialla's Jenni Hill first laid eyes on her husband Ray she said knew she was going to marry him.

Twelve months later the young couple was married with a baby on the way.

Now, 50 years on, they are celebrating their golden anniversary.

“The year I got married I finished school as a married, pregnant lady — in those days if you got pregnant you got married, I was 19 years old at the time,” Mrs Hill said.

“We met at night school ... the door went and I looked up and the minute I looked a thought went through my head ‘I'm going to marry you’ — I hadn’t even met him at that stage, but when you know it's right you don't muck around, there's no point.”

The Hills quickly grew their family, welcoming daughter Jodi and son Dean into the world, and later six grandchildren.

Sitting among the gum trees at their Kialla West home, Mrs Hill said she fondly remembered the day they said their vows.

The couple said `I do’ at St Augustine's Church in Shepparton followed by a reception at the Parklake Hotel.

Mrs Hill was just over one month pregnant with Jodi at the time.

“We got married on September 4, 1970 ... it wasn’t a huge, big wedding,” Mrs Hill said.

“My mother was very against me being in a white dress because I was pregnant, but I've still got the clothes I got married in.”

After 25 years of wedded bliss the couple's children surprised them with a vow renewal ceremony to mark the impressive feat.

Twenty five years further on and now celebrating their 50th anniversary, Mrs Hill said they spent the night having a quiet dinner at home from the Peppermill Hotel.

It is no wonder the Hills’ marriage has stood the test of time, with their endless chatter and constant laughter a testament to the true connection they share.

Both are keen bowlers and members of Rotary clubs, admitting they share a passion for the local community.

“We're both Rotarians, I'm Shepparton and he's Shepparton South,” Mrs Hill said.

“We're both bowlers, Ray used to be at Shepp Park with me but last year he went to Wunghnu ... we enjoy it, being involved in the community.”

While they share the same hobbies, it seems being part of different clubs gives them the independence they need.

“We have both got our own freedom so we can do what we want to do, and our family tends to bring us together,” Mr Hill said.

“Compatibility is an important part of a marriage — you get through some tough times but once you ride them out you have your good times too.”

When asked the secret to a long marriage, Mrs Hill said acknowledging each other's differences and parenting together as a team had helped them through the past five decades.

She also admitted biting your tongue every now and again and bringing home a nice bottle of wine or two never hurt.

“There is lots of times I’ve bit my tongue and gone and done things he wants to do because it keeps the peace — sometimes you just have to know when to shut your mouth,” Mrs Hill said.

“He cooks tea, so I buy him a nice wine or a single malt whiskey every now and again.

“You work your way through things ... we’re still sleeping in the same bed, so that must mean something.”

###

MORE LOCAL NEWS

$20K donation provides 20 washing machines to local CFA stations

Shepparton filmmakers urged to shine a light on driver distraction

Despite hardship Shepparton’s Margaret Stewart does all she can for the community

***

Latest articles

AFL

Bomber McKenna retires from AFL at 24

Essendon defender Conor McKenna says he feels it’s the right time to go home to Ireland, which means the end of his AFL career at just 24 years of age.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Michael Walters still happy at Fremantle

Fremantle star Michael Walters and his coach Justin Longmuir have both hosed down any talk of a rift after the Dockers’ gritty AFL win against Melbourne.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Simon Goodwin wants more ‘ruthless’ Demons

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin believes the whole club has to become more “ruthless” if it wants to shake its tag as a perennial AFL underachiever.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

Former Shepparton vet missing at sea

A former Shepparton Veterinarian is one of 41 crew members missing from a livestock ship that capsized in the East China Sea. Father of one Lukas Orda previously undertook an a yearlong internship at Goulburn Valley Equine Hospital between February...

Morgan Dyer
News

COVID-19 restrictions loosen from next Sunday for regional Victoria

Gatherings of up to five people will be allowed in outdoor public places while single parents and people living alone will be able to nominate a friend or family member to visit them, as part of eased restrictions.

Charmayne Allison
Virus updates

GV Health treating patient for COVID-19

A person infected with COVID-19 has now been admitted to GV Health for treatment. The news understands the person had already been diagnosed with COVID-19 as the number of active cases in Greater Shepparton remains at five. It is the fifth day in...

Morgan Dyer