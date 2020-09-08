50 years of marriage for Kialla’s Jenni and Ray Hill

When Kialla's Jenni Hill first laid eyes on her husband Ray she said knew she was going to marry him.

Twelve months later the young couple was married with a baby on the way.

Now, 50 years on, they are celebrating their golden anniversary.

“The year I got married I finished school as a married, pregnant lady — in those days if you got pregnant you got married, I was 19 years old at the time,” Mrs Hill said.

“We met at night school ... the door went and I looked up and the minute I looked a thought went through my head ‘I'm going to marry you’ — I hadn’t even met him at that stage, but when you know it's right you don't muck around, there's no point.”

The Hills quickly grew their family, welcoming daughter Jodi and son Dean into the world, and later six grandchildren.

Sitting among the gum trees at their Kialla West home, Mrs Hill said she fondly remembered the day they said their vows.

The couple said `I do’ at St Augustine's Church in Shepparton followed by a reception at the Parklake Hotel.

Mrs Hill was just over one month pregnant with Jodi at the time.

“We got married on September 4, 1970 ... it wasn’t a huge, big wedding,” Mrs Hill said.

“My mother was very against me being in a white dress because I was pregnant, but I've still got the clothes I got married in.”

After 25 years of wedded bliss the couple's children surprised them with a vow renewal ceremony to mark the impressive feat.

Twenty five years further on and now celebrating their 50th anniversary, Mrs Hill said they spent the night having a quiet dinner at home from the Peppermill Hotel.

It is no wonder the Hills’ marriage has stood the test of time, with their endless chatter and constant laughter a testament to the true connection they share.

Both are keen bowlers and members of Rotary clubs, admitting they share a passion for the local community.

“We're both Rotarians, I'm Shepparton and he's Shepparton South,” Mrs Hill said.

“We're both bowlers, Ray used to be at Shepp Park with me but last year he went to Wunghnu ... we enjoy it, being involved in the community.”

While they share the same hobbies, it seems being part of different clubs gives them the independence they need.

“We have both got our own freedom so we can do what we want to do, and our family tends to bring us together,” Mr Hill said.

“Compatibility is an important part of a marriage — you get through some tough times but once you ride them out you have your good times too.”

When asked the secret to a long marriage, Mrs Hill said acknowledging each other's differences and parenting together as a team had helped them through the past five decades.

She also admitted biting your tongue every now and again and bringing home a nice bottle of wine or two never hurt.

“There is lots of times I’ve bit my tongue and gone and done things he wants to do because it keeps the peace — sometimes you just have to know when to shut your mouth,” Mrs Hill said.

“He cooks tea, so I buy him a nice wine or a single malt whiskey every now and again.

“You work your way through things ... we’re still sleeping in the same bed, so that must mean something.”

