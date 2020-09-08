News

More COVID-19 roadmap flexibility needed

By James Bennett

Committee for Greater Shepparton chief executive Sam Birrell.

Committee for Greater Shepparton says more flexibility is needed by the state government on its approach to reopening Victoria from coronavirus lockdown. 

Premier Dan Andrews on Sunday announced a step-by-step roadmap for regional Victoria that included minor lockdown restrictions lifted from Monday September 14, called 'Second Step'.

But the changes didn't bring good news for hospitality, which will remain under take-away and delivery lockdown until regional Victoria is moved into 'Third Step'. 

Regional Victoria's roadmap for reopening the state. Picture: Daniel Andrews/Twitter.

For the Greater Shepparton region to move out of Second Step there must be less than five new cases across regional Victoria and zero with unknown sources; both for 14 days. 

Committee for Greater Shepparton chief executive Sam Birrell said hospitality owners and managers could not seat patrons outside of their venues even if the wider Goulburn Valley had recorded zero cases for a long period.    

"In effect, a small outbreak in a place as far away as Portland could hold these businesses back, threatening their viability. The rationale for this appears to be that it would be very difficult to administer.

"The government should be doing everything to ensure that opening of small businesses based on actual risk, and not applying a broad brush to the whole state. The Premier alluded to the possibility of treating different parts of regional Victoria differently in his press conference yesterday (Sunday) – we urge him to leave this option on the table.

Once regional Victoria reaches Third Step it then has to wait for either November 23 or if there are no new cases for 14 days. 

Mr Birrell said the region's hospitality was "entirely tied" to Melbourne before it could move into the Last Step that had eased restrictions. 

"Whilst we agree with a cautious approach that reduces the risk of further outbreaks and the deaths associated with this, a nuanced and geographical approach to reopening in regional Victoria can manage this risk while protecting people’s livelihoods," he said.

“Given the threshold for the last step opening, our region’s hospitality industry is entirely tied to a very ambitious target for Melbourne Covid cases in Melbourne”

Member for Northern Victoria Tania Maxwell said the roadmap was "bitterly disappointing" for regional Victoria.

"The steps presented by the government in the regional roadmap are a lost opportunity to allow many businesses the chance to safely trade within their own community," she said.

"Our regional economy is further decimated each day that these lockdowns continue. Jobs are lost, businesses will collapse, mental health problems escalate, schoolchildren face setbacks, family violence incidents increase, and people lose more hope."

