Rushworth gets new community taxi

By Spencer Fowler Steen

Open for business: Rushworth Community House members Graeme Hannigan and Anne Wren will soon be running the community taxi from this office.

Rushworth will soon have its own community taxi ferrying people to and from major towns such as Shepparton, Stanhope, Echuca and Bendigo thanks to a Victorian Government grant.

For the previous two years, Rushworth has gone without a taxi after the last driver moved on, forcing residents to use their own cars or public transport as the only options to travel long distances.

However, V/Line services to nearby towns are infrequent, with no one-day return services between Rushworth and Shepparton.

But at the start of the year, Rushworth Community House received $59,000 to purchase an eight-seater vehicle which was meant to be up and running in July, but has been delayed due to COVID-19.

Organising: Rushworth Community House staff Anne Wren, Nick Buzza and Anne Bromley are looking forward to having a new community taxi.

Thankfully RCH vice-president Nick Buzza said the new vehicle, driven by volunteers, would most likely be in action by December for three different weekly activities.

“One will be a weekly run to Shepparton via Stanhope so people can spend a few hours shopping, then head back,” he said.

“The next will be a trip to Colbinabbin, taking people to the pub on a Friday or Saturday.”

Mr Buzza said the third service would be a taxi trip, best for group bookings to major towns such as Shepparton, Echuca and Bendigo.

For the past 10 years, RCH have provided a taxi service where volunteers use their own cars to transport people to medical appointments across the region.

Mr Buzza said after losing the town's taxi last year, the new community vehicle would greatly improve transportation in Rushworth.

“It will make a really big difference, people will be able to access the bigger towns,” he said.

Member for Northern Victoria Jaclyn Symes, who announced the funding, said the Victorian Government was proud to be working with RCH.

“The Flexible Local Transport Solutions program is keeping locals linked into vital services,” she said.

``It’s an investment in keeping our regional communities connected and healthy.”

