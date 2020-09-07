News

Tatura speedster nabbed in Toolamba

By Shepparton News

1 of 1

Mooroopna police nabbed a driver for excessive speed in Toolamba on Saturday.

Police were patrolling Waugh Rd at about 5.20pm when they observed a car travelling at 162km/h in a 100km/h zone.

Members spoke to the driver, a 50-year-old Tatura man, who was also found to be driving an unregistered car on a suspended licence.

His car was impounded at a cost of $1175.

He is expected to be summonsed to appear at a Magistrates' Court at a later date for traffic related offences.

Latest articles

Sport

Australia’s favourite horse was always a hit in the region

In 2012, Subzero — Australia’s favourite horse — dropped in on St Mary’s College. He was back in the region in 2013 to visit St Joseph’s and Nagambie Primary School. And in 2018 he was a smash hit during a Melbourne Cup Tour...

Seymour Telegraph
Sport

Brown’s family affair nabs win at Benalla races

When Seymour-based trainer Stephen Brown lost rider Mitchell Aitken for his five-year-old mare Judge Jeanine at Benalla on Tuesday, September 1, he got on the family tom-toms. In the end it was nephew Ethan Brown who answered the SOS. And they were...

Seymour Telegraph
Sport

Seymour Field and Game waiting to get back in action

Seymour Field and Game is all about targets – and trying to hit them. So you can understand the frustration for members that, with the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, they have no idea what the target date is for their next social shoot – let...

Meg Saultry

MOST POPULAR

News

Former Shepparton vet missing at sea

A former Shepparton Veterinarian is one of 41 crew members missing from a livestock ship that capsized in the East China Sea. Father of one Lukas Orda previously undertook an a yearlong internship at Goulburn Valley Equine Hospital between February...

Morgan Dyer
News

COVID-19 restrictions loosen from next Sunday for regional Victoria

Gatherings of up to five people will be allowed in outdoor public places while single parents and people living alone will be able to nominate a friend or family member to visit them, as part of eased restrictions.

Charmayne Allison
News

NSW-Victoria border restrictions to be eased on Friday

THE easing of restrictions on the NSW-Victoria border are set to come into effect on Friday, September 4. NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian will be in Albury today where she is expected to announce the finer details of the border zone extension from...

Brayden May