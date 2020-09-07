Tatura speedster nabbed in Toolamba

News
Tatura speedster nabbed in ToolambaBy Shepparton News
Mooroopna police nabbed a driver for excessive speed in Toolamba on Saturday.
Police were patrolling Waugh Rd at about 5.20pm when they observed a car travelling at 162km/h in a 100km/h zone.
Members spoke to the driver, a 50-year-old Tatura man, who was also found to be driving an unregistered car on a suspended licence.
His car was impounded at a cost of $1175.
He is expected to be summonsed to appear at a Magistrates' Court at a later date for traffic related offences.