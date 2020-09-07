Tatura speedster nabbed in Toolamba

Mooroopna police nabbed a driver for excessive speed in Toolamba on Saturday.

Police were patrolling Waugh Rd at about 5.20pm when they observed a car travelling at 162km/h in a 100km/h zone.

Members spoke to the driver, a 50-year-old Tatura man, who was also found to be driving an unregistered car on a suspended licence.

His car was impounded at a cost of $1175.

He is expected to be summonsed to appear at a Magistrates' Court at a later date for traffic related offences.