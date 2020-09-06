News

Remote learning “big stress” for families newly arrived to Shepparton

By Charmayne Allison

Amena, 10, Shahnaz Hassan, Usama Ibrahim and Waleed, 8.

Supporting your child through remote learning can be daunting.

But it's even harder when you can't speak the language.

For many local families, such as Syrian refugees Shahnaz Hassan and Usama Ibrahim, this is a daily challenge.

The couple fled with their children to Iraq in 2014 after the Syrian Civil War tore through their beloved homeland.

Five years later, they obtained refugee visas to migrate to Australia, travelling to their new home in Shepparton.

Arriving last year, their children Amena, 10, and Waleed, 8, immediately began attending classes at the Shepparton English Language Centre.

And just last month, in the depths of COVID-19 lockdown, Amena was approved for mainstream school, and began attending St George's Road Primary School online.

But her mother Shahnaz has struggled to support her daughter through this new season.

“I have no English language, so it's very difficult to support my kids,” she said.

“All I can do is provide a quiet environment and encourage them to do their work.

“It will be such a relief when face-to-face schooling returns, as that will be much easier for my children.”

Many Shepparton parents are facing similar struggles to Shahnaz.

Department of Social Services data revealed between January 1, 2013, and December 31, 2017, 1272 people from outside Australia settled in Shepparton.

More than half were resettled for humanitarian reasons.

Additionally, in 2018 and 2019, about 500 new arrivals also came to Shepparton.

The top five main languages of permanent settlers in Shepparton are Arabic, Hazagari, Dari, Farsi and Swahili.

But most of the new arrival clients who seek help from local not-for-proft Uniting Vic Tas are illiterate in their own languages.

This can be due to limited opportunities in their home countries including - but not limited to - poverty and persecution.

With many struggling to grasp their native tongue, the concept of supporting their children’s education in an entirely new language can be hugely overwhelming.

Amena, 10, and Waleed, 8.

Shepparton English Language Centre's Abraham Awan, who is a multicultural education aide at St George's Road Primary School, said he often had parents calling him in tears.

"They say, ‘What can we do, this is too much for us’," Abraham said.

"They're often crying because it's just too hard.

"Online learning has been a big stress on them.”

Abraham helps out by participating in three-way phone calls, helping interpret teachers’ instructions for parents.

He also drops off work packs to students’ houses.

Many families struggled when the first round of remote learning began, as they did not have access to computers or internet.

While local schools have now ensured every child has a device and internet access, Abraham said it still wasn't smooth sailing.

"You have to know some English to use a computer,” he said.

"We can show them how to go online and how to join classes, but it can be a struggle for them to remember all that, let alone submitting assignments.”

However, Abraham said the Shepparton community was rallying around these families and supporting them through this stressful time.

"We know everything will get back to normal eventually,” he said.

"Until then, we're just encouraging families to stay calm, stay home and follow all the guidelines.”

***

