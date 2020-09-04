News

New life in Shepparton for Syrian refugee and father-of-four Hussein Al Homsi

By Charmayne Allison

Rana, 10, Hussein Al Homsi, Mohamad, 8, Fatima Al Darwish and Naya, 2.

Syrian refugee and father-of-four Hussein Al Homsi has sacrificed a lot throughout the years.

But he knows every ounce of blood, sweat and tears has been worth it.

Because in Shepparton, he can finally see a bright future for his kids.

Looking back on their home country of Syria, Hussein and his wife Fatima Al Darwish still remember it being very beautiful.

But when the Syrian Civil War tore through their country, destroying so much they held dear, the couple knew they had to leave to keep their children safe.

“My father and brothers had already been taken to jail by the government,” Hussein said.

“And with all the bombing and killing, it wasn't safe for my family.”

In 2013, they fled to Lebanon.

Strangers in a strange land, and with no family or friends to support them, Hussein dove into work, setting up a sewing shop.

Living and working two hours away from where his wife and children had settled, he only got to see them one day a week.

“Life was very expensive in Lebanon. We felt we were used there, it was very hard,” Hussein said.

“I sacrificed a lot, so my family had enough money for rent, food and education. But it was barely enough to cover expenses.

“It was not a place where I could see my children having a good future.”

So Hussein and Fatima decided to apply for refuge in Australia and, in 2016, relocated to Shepparton.

It's where their four children Ali, 15, Rana, 10, Mohamad, 8, and Naya, 2, are now growing up.

Ali is currently going to school at the McGuire campus of Greater Shepparton Secondary College, while Rana and Mohamad are at St George's Road Primary School.

As for Hussein and Fatima, they're now completing an English language course at Shepparton GOTAFE.

“It shows that every sacrifice I've made has been worthwhile,” Hussein said.

“I can see my children achieving a lot.

“The education, the safety, the environment is so much better here.

“I know this is the best place for my family.”

