Third time lucky for Numurkah newlyweds

When Jess Maguire and Ross Mapletoft got engaged 12 months ago they never imagined a global pandemic would derail their wedding plans.

The venue was booked, the dress was purchased, 60 guests were invited and the date - May 16, 2020 - was set.

“Then COVID happened,” Jess said.

“We decided the wedding probably wasn't going to happen so we postponed and re-booked for early October.

“We planned to have 20 guests, we cut the guest list to just immediate family.”

As their second date, October, 10, 2020, drew closer, Jess and Ross became concerned Victoria's second wave of COVID-19 restrictions would not ease in time.

And with all of the bride's family living interstate and no end to the border closures in sight, the couple decided to change their plans again.

Jess Maguire and Ross Mapletoft decided they could not wait to be married, eloping on Saturday, August 29. Photo: Lisa Nardella Photography

“We said ‘bugger it, let's get married’," Jess said.

“We had originally talked about eloping.

“It turned out we should have stuck with that idea because that's what we ended up doing.”

Within a few weeks, the celebrant, photographer and venue were rescheduled, the official paperwork organised, the dress altered, a hair appointment booked and masks to match their bridal outfits purchased.

Last Saturday, August 29 the couple woke up at home and went about their day before heading to Numurkah's Dubuque Bed and Breakfast to get married.

Ross and his brother and witness Iain got ready together, while with beauty services closed Jess did her make-up while Facetiming her family.

Joined by celebrant Tammy Goyne and photographer Lisa Nardella, plus their dogs Nancy and Remi, who were luckily not includes in the five-person limit, the couple said ‘I do'.

“Then we went home and had takeaway pizza for dinner,” Jess said.

Jess Maguire and Ross Mapletoft decided they could not wait to be married, eloping on Saturday, August 29. Photo: Lisa Nardella Photography

The newlyweds plan to throw a big party to celebrate with their loved ones when it is safe, but Jess said who knew when that may be.

And with so many dates already in the mix she said did not expect them to remember which ended up being their actual wedding day.

“We're never going to remember our wedding anniversary, I've told Ross he gets a free pass.”

More local news

Kialla’s youngest card maker celebrates Father’s Day

Audi stolen during Kialla Lakes home invasion

GV families set to benefit from generous donation