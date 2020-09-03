News

$20K donation provides 20 washing machines to local CFA stations

By Liz Mellino

Shepparton firefighters Brian O'Mahony and David Woodhams (back) with Shepparton Fire Station commander Travis Harris.

Country Fire Authority volunteers across the district will now be able to launder their uniforms at their stations thanks to a generous $20,000 donation.

The Shepparton fire brigade received the impressive cheque from the Shepparton RSL and the Shepparton Club earlier this year with the money used to purchase 20 washing machines and clothes lines.

Shepparton fire fighters Brian O'Mahony and David Woodhams spent two days this week delivering the new additions to the stations across District 22, which Commander Travis Harris said would make a huge difference to many of the smaller brigades.

“When the brigade received the $20,000 we didn't really know what we could do to benefit the greater community, so we had an idea that we could purchase washing machines for the brigades which meant the volunteers wouldn't have to take their protective clothing home to wash it, they could do it at the fire station,” he said.

“Initially we were only going to look after the general Shepparton area but then when we realised how much money we had we actually were able to support the whole entire District 22.”

While there are more than 20 brigades in the district, Mr Harris said they strategically allocated the washing machines to ensure each brigade now had one in close proximity.

Shepparton firefighters Brian O'Mahony and David Woodhams spent two days delivering the 20 washing machines to stations across the district.

With help from Harvey Norman and Mooroopna Hardware, Mr Harris said the Shepparton brigade was able to purchase the items within its budget while ensuring the money stayed with local businesses.

“It makes me really proud of Shepparton that they have used this money to support the whole district instead of just themselves - a lot of brigades struggle to fundraise and they do struggle to purchase some of the more luxury items that they would like for their brigades,” he said.

“This way the brigades haven’t had to dip into their own money, they have been provided this opportunity by the generous donation from the Shepparton brigade which makes me really proud that the brigade has done something that not only benefits them, it's benefitting the whole entire district.”

