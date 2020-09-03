Lance Woodhouse’s Shepparton legacy

Most of us want to make our mark and leave the world a better place than when we arrived. However, not many in Shepparton can match the legacy of Lance Woodhouse, who, at 95 years of age has finally decided to let go of the reins and retire to spend more time with his wife of 72 years Wilma. John Lewis spoke to the man who helped give us Shepp Villages, Kialla Lakes and much more.

When Lance Woodhouse arrived in Shepparton with his wife Wilma in 1954, he would have encountered huge swathes of empty farmland south of the Broken River.

Similarly, land west of Mooroopna was flat and empty. The nearest aged care homes were in Bendigo and there was no alternative to secondary schooling other than Shepparton High School.

Over the next half century, the landscape would change dramatically with Lance's energy and expertise playing a big part in driving the vision for a future Shepparton.

Lance arrived here more than 65 years ago to start his legal career with law firm Feltham's.

But it wasn't his first visit to Shepparton.

In 1943, Lance was in the final years of his schooling at Scotch College in Hawthorn, when he and a group of mates answered the call for fruit pickers.

“It was wartime and orchardists were finding it very hard to get pickers. So we put our bikes on the train and camped in tents along the railway line at Grahamvale,” he said.

“By the end of it all we were experts in pruning and spraying and de-bugging,” he said.

Lance and Wilma Woodhouse are in their 90s and living independently at Kialla Gardens - which Lance helped establish 30 years ago.

They then returned to the big smoke. On their bikes.

“It took two or three days, I remember we stayed at a pub, I think it was Bendigo,” he said.

Lance shrugged off what today would be considered a mammoth physical effort.

“We were young and fit,” he said.

His energetic cycle ride was a sign of things to come.

For the next 60 years Lance worked as a lawyer at Felthams and then Dawes and Vary, covering everything from wills and probate to company law and conveyancing with the occasional court appearance on behalf of clients.

But it was his expertise in property development and partnerships that saw Lance leave his biggest marks on the Shepparton landscape.

In 1968, with the Rotary Club of Shepparton, Keppel Turnour and others, Lance was instrumental in the founding of Shepparton Villages, a unique concept in aged care - a not-for-profit community organisation run by a board of directors.

Lance Woodhouse stepped from the board of Shepparton Villages in 2011.

In the mid 1970s, his love of the arts saw him help merge the Shepparton Light Music Company and the Shepparton Dramatic Society to become the Shepparton Theatre Arts Group.

Lance's legal expertise and energy was also instrumental in the founding of the Driver Education Centre of Australia (DECA) in 1973, and the Goulburn Valley Grammar School in 1982.

For 11 years from the mid-1980s Lance and the Rotary Club of Shepparton took on the thankless task of administering the doomed International Village until it was decommissioned in 1996.

Keppel Turnour and Lance Woodhouse turning the first sod on the latest Shepparton Villages site - Maculata Place in 2017.

As a founding director of development company Kavant Nominees, Lance drove the first stages of the iconic Kialla Lakes estate to completion south of the Broken River during the 1990s. Since then, the estate's waterside lifestyle appeal has marched on to successful second and third stages.

In 2014, Lance's vision and energy was again driving the Shepparton district's housing boundaries outwards with the Archer's Field development west of Mooroopna.

What is he most proud of?

“First thing is Shepparton Villages - it's phenomenal. In 1954 when I arrived there were absolutely no aged care facilities here. It was not uncommon for people to say we've got to go and see mum in Ballarat or Beechworth,” he said.

“I am proud there is no commercial aspect with Shepparton Villages. There are no shareholders, no owners who get a cut of the proceeds. Everything the place makes goes back into Shepparton Villages.

“I'm very proud of the grammar school too. I was on the council for the first 10 years. Now it's grown and the academic results are good and so is the behaviour of the kids,” he said.

Lance retired from law firm Dawes and Vary Riordan in 2015, but carried on his legal work as a public notary for another three years.

Kialla Lakes estate 10 years ago. When Lance and Wilma Woodhouse arrived in 1954 - the area was bare paddocks.

He was still a director of developers Kavant Nominees until a few weeks ago when he finally decided to step down.

However, Wilma said her husband of 72 years hasn't entirely left the lively house of Shepparton business.

His door is still ajar.

“Board members come over after every meeting and tell him what's going on. They keep him touch,” she said.

Lance's retirement is in its early days, and his restless energy is apparent.

“I can't imagine not being involved. I still like to be involved. But I've got to the age when I've realised I shouldn't be there any more.

“People ask what sort of company is Kavant? And people say oh they have a director who's 95. It's a bit bloody ridiculous."