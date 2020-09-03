Margaret Hickey releasing new book inspired by regional and rural landscapes and people

Mark Twain said to "write what you know", but Margaret Hickey doesn't have to be reminded.

The La Trobe University Shepparton lecturer writes about regional landscapes and the people who inhabit them, having an intimate understanding of this theme from growing up, working and living in small towns across Victoria.

Dr Hickey brings together short stories surrounding this theme — what she calls “gentle slices of life” in regional Victoria — in her new book Rural Dreams.

The book is a somewhat accidental culmination of her award-winning writing, when Dr Hickey realised she had enough short stories to form a collection.

“The book crept up on me, and there was always this theme: they were written through a rural lens about regional communities,” she said.

As part of her lens, Dr Hickey — who is also a playwright with a PhD in creative writing — treats landscape as a character in her stories.

She reveres writers who also did so, including Australians Henry Lawson, Barbara Baynton, and author and journalist Martin Flanagan, who wrote the cover quote.

Her stories also reflect her incessant curiosity about people, and how the landscape may influence their thoughts and behaviours.

For example, her characters who live in Goulburn Valley are influenced by life toiling on the orchards: they're hard working and good people "who do not suffer fools".

“People are shaped by their outback,” she said.

“If you live in the Mallee where conditions are hot, your outlook on life is probably a bit different than if you’re from the western district.”

But writing sits further down the list for Dr Hickey. She grabs any slither of time she can between working and spending time with her family to put words on a page.

“I don’t have the luxury of sitting down and having hours in the day to write,” she said.

“(My process is) I don’t write anything for a long time — I read, I read, I think, and then I go into a frenzy of writing.”

She ultimately sees herself more as a teacher than a writer.

At La Trobe's Shepparton campus she discusses books with students from all over the world.

“What a dream it is for someone like me to teach English literature, where I teach Jane Eyre and have perspectives in my class from people born and bred in Shepparton, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Afghanistan and Albania,” she said.

“The sheer diversity makes teaching and learning so much better because we have so many different world lenses to look at literature through.”

For Dr Hickey teaching goes hand-in-hand with storytelling, to further her mission in championing regional voices. It's her way of giving back.

“Country people are my people,” she said.

● Rural Dreams can be purchased at bookstores from October 1, or can be preordered online at https://midnightsunpublishing.com/shop/books/rural-dreams/