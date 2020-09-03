News

Kialla’s youngest card maker celebrates Father’s Day

By Jessica Ball

Thirteen-year-old Phoebe Wilson loves making cards in her home office and has designed a Father's Day range.

A few years ago Phoebe Wilson was inspired to start making cards, but little did she know her whole life was about to change.

“I was at a market and I saw people making cards and I saw a button market and I thought, why don't I make cards with buttons on them?" Phoebe said.

“I like designing them and making them and being creative.”

Then 20 months ago she was diagnosed with a tumour in her spine and began chemotherapy.

Now in remission, the 13-year-old entrepreneur can often be found in her home office dedicated to her card making business, and proud dad David even set up a Facebook page to sell her designs.

Phoebe said a future career as a graphic designer may be on the cards.

For Phoebe Wilson, designing and making cards was something fun she could do on her good days while she was undergoing chemotherapy. Now in remission, she is selling Father's Day cards through her business, Phoebe's Button Creations.

It's not hard to feel the pride David has for his eldest daughter.

“She always comes up almost bouncing towards you with excitement to show you her latest design,” he said.

“Maybe I'm a bit biased but the stuff that she does, you truly think an adult's done the work, she does a magnificent job of it.

“It's given her something to do when she has been well enough — particularly through the chemo, she might have had one or two days a week where she was well enough to do some work.”

The Wilson family: Charlie the dog, dad David, mum Jennifer, Lana, 11, Juliet, 4, and entrepreneur Phoebe will celebrate Father's Day on Sunday.

Watching Phoebe battle cancer has been the toughest part of fatherhood for David.

“The number one, most important thing in my life by a mile is Phoebe's health, it's pretty much all I think about every day,” he said.

“It's been unbelievably stressful, and it still is.

“She's finished the chemo but we've still got to do regular MRIs, but it's very nice to see that she's not sick anymore with the chemo and she's enjoying her card making, her craft and making a little business, it's exciting for her.”

Kialla's youngest entrepreneur, Phoebe Wilson, shows off her hand-crafted Father's Day cards.

When asked why it was important to celebrate Father's Day, in true dad style, David quipped "because dads are the best", but Phoebe had to agree.

“I love him,” she said.

“I have a card picked out and I altered it to make it special.”

Phoebe's Father's Day cards are available for purchase at Stella Coffee in Shepparton, via the Seven Creeks Neighbourhood Facebook group and Phoebe's Button Creations on Facebook.

