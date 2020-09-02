Greater Shepparton records no new active cases of COVID-19

Greater Shepparton has recorded no new active COVID-19 cases for the third day in a row, as the current number of active cases in the region remains at five.

GV Health is continuing to undertake contact tracing and monitoring of current active cases in Shepparton in consultation with the Department of Health and Human Services.

Anyone who is a known close contact and has been tested for COVID-19 must stay at home.

The number of active cases dropped from nine to just five on Tuesday, as people who tested positive for the virus were cleared from self-isolation, consistent with guidelines from DHHS.

Campaspe Shire has two active COVID-19 cases, while Mitchell Shire has 12 active cases.

There is one person who has tested positive for COVID-19 in the Moira region and is considered to be an active case.

There are no people in the Benalla and Strathbogie regions that have tested positive for COVID-19 and are considered to be an active case.

Victoria recorded 90 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths on Wednesday, September 2.

Anyone who is unwell with any symptoms of COVID-19, no matter how mild (such as fever, chills, cough, sore throat, runny nose, loss of sense of smell), should get tested immediately and stay at home.

GV Health's Acute Respiratory Clinic at Graham St, Shepparton, is open seven days a week from 10 am to 5.30 pm and does not require an appointment.

For more information, phone the coronavirus hotline on 1800 675 398 or visit www.dhhs.vic.gov.au/coronavirus