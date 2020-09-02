News

Greater Shepparton records no new active cases of COVID-19

By Charmayne Allison

No new COVID-19 cases: The number of active cases in Greater Shepparton remains at five.

1 of 1

Greater Shepparton has recorded no new active COVID-19 cases for the third day in a row, as the current number of active cases in the region remains at five.

GV Health is continuing to undertake contact tracing and monitoring of current active cases in Shepparton in consultation with the Department of Health and Human Services.

Anyone who is a known close contact and has been tested for COVID-19 must stay at home.

The number of active cases dropped from nine to just five on Tuesday, as people who tested positive for the virus were cleared from self-isolation, consistent with guidelines from DHHS.

Campaspe Shire has two active COVID-19 cases, while Mitchell Shire has 12 active cases.

There is one person who has tested positive for COVID-19 in the Moira region and is considered to be an active case.

There are no people in the Benalla and Strathbogie regions that have tested positive for COVID-19 and are considered to be an active case.

Victoria recorded 90 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths on Wednesday, September 2.

Anyone who is unwell with any symptoms of COVID-19, no matter how mild (such as fever, chills, cough, sore throat, runny nose, loss of sense of smell), should get tested immediately and stay at home.

GV Health's Acute Respiratory Clinic at Graham St, Shepparton, is open seven days a week from 10 am to 5.30 pm and does not require an appointment.

For more information, phone the coronavirus hotline on 1800 675 398 or visit www.dhhs.vic.gov.au/coronavirus

Latest articles

Sport

After a long wait, golf has returned to Hill Top Golf Club

After seven weeks of pain, golfers returned to the fairways on Saturday and the sun shone to welcome them back. Officials feared some might not bother coming back, but Saturday’s field, at 103, was the biggest for years. Of course, some things...

Shepparton News
Sport

How did your team fare in the GVL’s Best Battles?

And in added appeal, seeing Rokahr and Sam Martyn face off in the same match would have been a mouth-watering proposition for fans with both players tying for the Morrison Medal at season’s end

Shepparton News
Sport

Tat Chat | Merrigum bowls

We have just returned from a very enjoyable caravan trip to Myrtleford and all participants enjoyed the great weather and the surrounding tourist venues. Some ventured as far as Corryong while most were pleased to pay a call on Bright, Harrietville...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

News

Shepparton records 50th COVID-19 case

Greater Shepparton has recorded one new case of COVID-19.

Morgan Dyer
News

NSW-Victoria border restrictions to be eased on Friday

THE easing of restrictions on the NSW-Victoria border are set to come into effect on Friday, September 4. NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian will be in Albury today where she is expected to announce the finer details of the border zone extension from...

Brayden May
News

Ute fire in McDonald’s Shepparton drive-through

Emergency services responded to a vehicle fire in the South Shepparton McDonald’s drive-through around 9 am today. McDonald’s staff evacuated the store, with one fire truck and multiple police units attending the blaze. A witness said they heard...

Jessica Ball