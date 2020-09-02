News

GOTAFE pilot program to get locals job-ready hailed a success

By Madi Chwasta

Celebrating the successful pilot program: (L-R) Program mentor Jon Lee, participant Amin Qazikhil, program mentors Craig Mercuri and Narelle Lowe, participant Hemi Nuku, program mentor Ildi Kerry, GROW Greater Shepparton Program Manager Leanne Hulm, participant Gage Churchill, GOTAFE Student Attraction co-ordinator Jane O'Brien and participant Travis Muir.

A new GOTAFE program to help the region's jobseekers land employment has been hailed a success, with one participant securing ongoing work.

The four participants were awarded their certificate of completion last Thursday after completing the four-week pilot program focused on getting them job-ready for employment in the construction industry.

All participants were linked with local employers, which resulted in participant Amin Qazikhil landing ongoing work with civil construction company Jarvis Delahey Contractors.

GOTAFE chief executive Travis Heeney said the program was a collaborative solution between GOTAFE and GROW Greater Shepparton to help the region's unemployed crack into local industry.

“We are really proud of the program and hope to see it expand across other industries in the future,” Mr Heeney said.

“GOTAFE’s role in supporting our regional communities has never been more important, as the impacts of the COVID-19 Crisis continue to be far-reaching.

“Over the last six months, our focus has been on building programs and strategies like these that support people to navigate through our current situation and emerge even stronger.”

GROW Greater Shepparton program manager Leanne Hulm said the program was developed in collaboration with local industry to identify the basic skill needed for someone to gain employment.

“This ensures that our local industry demand is being met with a steady pipeline of job-ready workers,” she said.

The participants were also joined virtually by Minister for Training and Skills and Higher Education Gayle Tierney and state Member for Northern Victoria Mark Gepp.

