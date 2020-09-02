Councillor Dennis Patterson hangs up his gloves after eight years

Former mayor and councillor Dennis Patterson has decided not run in the upcoming Greater Shepparton City Council election, signalling the end of an eight-year stint in local politics.

Cr Patterson said it was time for him to to sit back and let someone else "have a go".

“Eight years is a long time, I'm starting to look at other things in life and I want to get out and see the world more,” he said.

“I'm really proud to have been the mayor of Greater Shepparton and of the things we did — wearing my dressing gown to Parliament House was one of the highlights.”

In 2015, a pyjama-clad Cr Patterson fronted up to the Victorian Parliament to make a stand on behalf of the community arguing for better rail services.

Cr Patterson, along with three carriages full of locals wearing dressing gowns, arrived in Melbourne and were greeted by every major metropolitan news outlet with their cameras.

“I thought there must've been nothing else happening in the whole world that day,” he said.

All Aboard - Mayor and others in pyjamas at Shepparton Station - Damien Stevens, Michael Welk, Mayor Dennis Patterson, Fern Summer.

Cr Patterson said Greater Shepparton had an "exciting" future, with politicians pulling in more funding than ever for the region, and strong leadership from within council, the Committee for Greater Shepparton and other organisations paving the way for development.

“There's so much growth going on in Shepparton and we're going to have a real tourism boom, I believe,” he said.

“I see the Shepparton Art Museum as a major win even though a lot of people don't.”

While conceding he wasn't a fan of art, Cr Patterson said the controversial museum would go part of the way to solving the problem of professional people leaving the region.

“With SAM, we'll have some culture and structure, which will attract people like cardiologists and physicians to stay in our town, allowing it to grow, making us more resilient and less reliant on Melbourne — it's a way of diversifying our population,” he said.

Although Cr Patterson is hanging up his gloves, he encouraged anyone interested in council to throw their hat into the ring.

“It's a good time to be on council and I encourage anyone with a community focus to put their hands up,” he said.

