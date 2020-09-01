News

Police seek identity of illegal rubbish dumpers

By Shepparton News

Tatura police are hoping to identify two people seen illegally dumping waste on a rural property in Mooroopna on August 30.

Police confirmed a male and a female in a late model white coloured ute were seen entering a property along the Midland Hwy at around 10am and dumping a collection of rubbish into an old dam.

The rubbish consisted of items from a home renovation including a toilet, plaster sheets, tiles and general house hold waste.

The offenders then left the property after setting fire to the pile of rubbish.

The fire was later extinguished by Mooroopna Country Fire Authority members.

The male is described as being Caucasian, middle aged, of medium build and wearing jeans.

The female is believed to be Caucasian, middle aged, overweight and wearing light coloured clothing.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the man and the women is urged to contact the Tatura police Station on 58 243 099.

Alternatively a confidential report can be made via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via www.crimestoppers.com.au 

