A broken system - heartbroken mum wants laws reviewed

When Lee Little's daughter Alicia was killed after being hit by her partner's car in 2017, Less assumed he would feel the full weight of the law.

Two-and-a-half years later, she received a call to let her know he would not only be freed, but was receiving special treatment to be allowed to cross the Victoria-NSW border so he could go home.

For Lee, who lives in Benalla, December 28, 2017 was the worst day of her life.

“I had been texting Alicia all day,” Lee said.

Lee paused as she collected herself.

“I don't like to say his name but I will, as I want it out there,” Lee said.

“On that day Alicia and her partner, Charles McKenzie Ross Evans, had been arguing.”

Lee had been talking to her daughter via text message for several hours and was becoming increasingly concerned.

“I was really worried about her,” Lee said.

“But at 3.29 pm she called me. She said, `Mum, I'm okay. I'm all right. I'm packed and I'm out the door'.

“She said she loved me. I told her I loved her. That was the last time I spoke to my daughter.

“Two minutes later I got a text from her telling me there was going to be drama in the next 24 hours.”

Ten minutes later Alicia rang triple-zero.

Three generations: Alicia pictured with her mum, Lee, and grandmother.

“There must have been a confrontation and she ended up fleeing the house,” Lee said.

“I don't know what happened after that.”

The next time Lee knew anything about her daughter was when she was contacted to be informed of her death.

Mr Evans's car had hit and killed Alicia.

“He left her there to die,” Lee said.

“Her injuries were horrific.”

That day Lee had to go to the morgue and identify her daughter's body.

“That was the most traumatic thing for me,” Lee said.

“I had to see all her injuries. That will be with me for the rest of my life.

“But this man is free to get on with his life.”

Lee feels that if ever there was solid evidence that the legal system in Australia is broken, this case is it.

Mr Evans was initially charged with murder and was detained.

However the charges were downgraded to one count of dangerous driving causing death, and one count of failing to render assistance after a motor vehicle accident, after prosecutors accepted a plea ahead of the trial.

Mr Evans pleaded guilty to the two lesser charges.

“He hasn't shown any remorse,” Lee said.

“For a long time he had been controlling Alicia.

“He had her car demobilised so she had to rely on him to get around. He would follow her if she went out.

“He had stopped her from seeing her family.”

Lee said she was concerned for the safety of Mr Evans's ex-wife of 20 years who she said lived close to Forbes in NSW, where she was told he is relocating.

Lee said the case of her daughter's death and the resulting sentence was a symptom of a broken system.

“I thought he would get 10 to 20 years,” Lee said.

“It never crossed my mind they would offer him a plea deal.”

When the sentence was read out by the judge, she described Mr Evans as ‘callous and cowardly'.

“She (the judge) gave him a talking down,” Lee said.

“Then she said his driving licence would be suspended for five years.

“And I thought this was just the start and they would get to all the other charges in order.

“At that point I was thinking ‘good, he's going to get at least 10 years here'.

“And then she read out the sentence for the driving offences.

“She said, ‘I give you four years with two-and-a-half to serve. You can then apply for parole'.

“I could not believe it.

“Is this what my daughter's life is worth? Two-and-a-half years?”

Lee now spends her days being Alicia's voice and is fighting to have the law changed.

“He got released on Tuesday (August 25) and his parole finishes on December 27, 2021,” Lee said.

Charles Evans is escorted from Bendigo Court on Tuesday, January 2, 2018. (Picture: AAP Image/Brendan McCarthy)

“When I got told he was allowed to cross the border I rang the Attorney General's office.

“I asked how he could be allowed to do that when we are in a pandemic?

“You've got people that are dying from coronavirus and their family can't attend the funeral.

“You've got farmers who can't cross the border to feed their cattle, but he is given special treatment?

“I asked about quarantine and was told he could go home and self-isolate.

“I was completely gobsmacked.”

After contacting the Attorney General's office a second time Lee received the news that authorities had decided that Mr Evans would be forced to quarantine in a Sydney hotel, with guards, for two weeks at his own expense.

“This has broken our family. It has been two years and eight months,” Lee said.

“There is not a day that goes by that I don't think about it.

“Why? Why would someone do that? He had only just asked her to marry him.

“Why would you do that to someone you are supposed to love?

“Alicia has four children who will never get over the loss of their mum.

“Her eldest son has been traumatised. It has broken Alicia's two brothers, mentally and physically.

“Her dad just keeps looking at pictures.

“Pictures are all we have now.”

In the face of unimaginable tragedy, and coming to terms with a legal system that she feels does not address domestic violence, Lee is trying to be positive.

Alicia Little

Her mission now is to ensure no other family has to go through what she and her family have had to endure.

“I told the Attorney General that domestic violence laws need to be reviewed and revised,” Lee said.

“There is no national register for domestic violence.

“There is one for arsonists. There is one for paedophiles. But there is no database that police can access to find out if a person has a history of domestic violence.

“I want that changed. And I want it called Alicia's Law.

“I have launched a petition on Change.org called Justice for Alicia.

“We already have more than 57,000 signatures. We need to get to 100,000 before we can take it to government.

“I urge everyone to go to change.org and sign that petition.

“If I can save just one woman by speaking up, it will be worth it.

“If I can save one family from having to go through what we have been through it will be a good thing.”

You can sign the Justice for Alicia petition via www.change.org/p/justice-for-alicia-little