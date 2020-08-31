Shepparton Salvos staff member verbally abused after asking man to wear mask

A man who verbally abused and threatened to sue a Shepparton Salvos employee after he was asked to wear a mask has been reported to police.

The man - who filmed the incident - entered the St Georges Road Salvos store about midday on Wednesday, August 26.

The employee asked the man to wear a face-mask, and the man raised his voice, handed the employee a document, and told her the store did not have a "biosecurity order" and was breaking the law.

The man continued verbally abusing the employee and a customer who came to her defence while denouncing the effectiveness of masks.

WARNING: This video contains explicit language

After nearly two minutes of filming - in which the man's face was never shown - he left the store.

The News understands police were not called to the scene but a report was filed on Wednesday afternoon.

A Salvation Army spokesperson said the Salvos store staff member had been offered support following the incident.

"As this incident is now a police matter, the Salvation Army will be making no further comment," the spokesperson said.

A Victorian Police spokesperson said they were not commenting on specific COVID-19 breaches and could not confirm whether the incident was being investigated.

The Shepparton Salvos employee asked the man to leave.

"We’re in general, not providing comment on individual breaches of CHO directions at media request due to the volume of media inquiries we receive every day and the practicalities of following up such requests when we’re investigating so many," the spokesperson said.

"If people are concerned about mask wearing where there are breaches of mass gatherings, self-isolation and businesses operating in breach of the CHO directions, they should report it to the Police Assistance Line.

"If individuals are found not to be wearing a face covering, this will be enforced as part of the proactive patrols police are undertaking every day, regularly doing through Operation Sentinel."

The video has been viewed about 60,000 times on a Facebook page called 'CovidPete' since it was posted on Sunday morning.

A customer came to the employee's defence.

A CovidPete spokesperson said the video was sent to them anonymously and the group decided to share it with its 44,000 followers because it was "appalling".

"Someone was doing their work, and a guy went in there to cause a scene," the spokesperson said.

"People like that are going to ruin it for us and keep us in lockdown for longer if that behaviour keeps going."

Refusing to wear a mask outside of a home without a valid reason is enforceable by law and can attract a $200 fine.

Businesses are allowed to stop someone from entering if someone refuses to wear a mask.

The Victorian Chief Health Officer says wearing a mask could stop droplets from spreading when someone speaks, laughs, coughs, or sneezes, and therefore can reduce the risk of transmitting COVID-19.