News

Spoontown mayor’s recipe for fun

By John Lewis

Spoon Island on Willoughby St, Murchison has a growing population of happy, colourful people.

Murchison has some new residents thanks to a bright idea by the newly-appointed mayor of Spoontown.

Since eight-year-old Bree McLarty invited four spoon friends to come and live on Spoon Island outside her home late last week, the population has quadrupled.

When Where's Wally and his friend Wenda and their baby cousins moved in on Thursday, Spoontown become boomtown with more and more spoon people taking advantage of some prime real estate on Murchison's Willoughby St.

Spoon Island's population now stands at 16 with neighbours, friends and family adding their own creations over the weekend.

We now have a Yorta Yorta spoon person, a spoon called Kelvin, a spoon greyhound fan called Ismy and spoon-mad footy fans from the Magpies and Murchison's very own Grasshoppers.

Murchison Primary School student Bree said when she heard other towns were creating populations, she just had to join in the fun.

“It just makes me feel really happy,” she said.

She started by drawing her own sign in chalk and adding her first four residents. Then she added an attractive strip of green - and Spoontown exploded.

Bree is now contemplating creating another island to accommodate the expanding population.

“New residents welcome,” says the sign on the shady tree.

When she's not busy with her mayoral duties, Bree likes to spend as much time as possible playing outside and listening to music.

She said anyone who had spoons with a travel bug could send them to Spoon Island at 35 Willoughby St, Murchison. Bree has promised visitors a happy holiday.

