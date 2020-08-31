Preserving Shepparton’s educational history

Two local history buffs are halfway through creating a timeline of secondary education in Shepparton to ensure no memories are lost in the upcoming super school merger.

Shepparton Historical Society member Geoff Allemand together with former school principal, researcher and editor, Peter Matthews, are working on a project to digitise, record and preserve school history for the archives.

When Mr Allemand found a 1964 vinyl copy of a Shepparton Girls’ Secondary School Choir album online for $5, he quickly recognised its worth and snapped it up.

“This is the kind of thing that is absolutely pure gold to me!” he said.

“This is the memorabilia that too often ends up lost in a cupboard somewhere or tossed in the bin – yet it’s our local history.”

The project encompasses Shepparton High School, which closed last year to make way for the new Greater Shepparton Secondary College, along with Mooroopna, McGuire and Wanganui campuses, which close next year – in addition to the technology and single-sex schools that preceded them.

GSSC executive principal Genevieve Simson said although the merger was exciting, it also signalled the end of an era.

Shepparton Agricultural High School in the 1910s.

“The local community called for the retention and recognition of the history, diversity and identity of the schools which comprise the new college,” she said.

“We’re very grateful for the expertise of Geoff and Peter in helping our Shepparton Education Plan team preserve, protect and eventually display the memorabilia that has made up our secondary school history, as part of our Honouring the Past project.”

In particular, items such as honour boards, trophies, photographs and artworks from the existing schools were identified as important to be represented in the new, single campus.

The pair have been sifting through a shipping crate of memorabilia, motivating each other through a friendly rivalry.

Issue 1 of the Goulburnia: The magazine of the Shepparton Agricultural High School.

Mr Allemand's Lost Shepparton Facebook page has an impressive 14,500 followers, while Mr Matthews’ Lost Mildura page is threatening to overtake him at 14,000.

Mr Allemand and Mr Matthews welcome any offerings from the public, noting that post-1980 artefacts are particularly hard to come by.

The pair are interested in hearing from people with artefacts or important and interesting recollections they are willing to record and share.

● To contact them, email Geoff Allemand at [email protected] or Peter Matthews at [email protected]