Multimillion dollar boost for local emergency volunteer organisations

By Morgan Dyer

New equipment could be on the horizon for local volunteer emergency service clubs thanks to Victorian government funding. Pictured Michael D'Elia.

Greater Shepparton emergency service volunteers have the opportunity to share in $14 million worth of Victorian Government funding.

Applications are now open for the latest round of funding for the Volunteer Emergency Services Equipment Program, which will help volunteer emergency service organisations to purchase new equipment and vehicles for their club.

Shepparton Search and Rescue President Michael D'Elia welcomed the funding.

“It is fantastic to see this funding has opened up again,” Mr D’Elia said.

“Our committee of management will sit down and look at projects we need funding for and most likely make an application.

“We are solely a volunteer-based club and grants like this is the only way we can access funds from the government.”

Through the program the government contributes $2 for every $1 dollar put forward by the volunteer groups.

Mr D’Elia said community donations were vital to be able to access grants of this kind.

“Whether it be a road crash, flood or storm rescue, our equipment to conduct this work needs to be continually upgraded,” he said.

“We have fortunately been successful in years gone by for this funding program.

“We want to thank the community and local organisations for their support because without their donations we would be unable to provide the service we do.”

State Member for Northern Victoria Mark Gepp announced the funding on Tuesday and said grants could be used to purchase new vehicles, trucks, tankers, watercraft, trailers and other operational equipment.

“Over the last year – throughout bushfires, storms and a global pandemic – Victorians have seen the incredible work that our amazing emergency service volunteers do every day to serve and support their communities,” Mr Gepp said.

“I want to encourage our wonderful volunteer organisations across Northern Victoria to apply for these grants to support the vital work that they do.”

● For more information or to apply for the funding, visit www.emv.vic.gov.au/vesep

