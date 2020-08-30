News

Butter Factory Cafe handing out free coffees to health and aged-care workers

By Madi Chwasta

33rd birthday celebration in COVID-19: The Butter Factory Cafe owner Chris Reisner is offering free coffees today for health and aged care workers.

It is Chris Reisner's birthday today and he will be celebrating with the people he admires most - health and aged-care workers.

The Butter Factory Cafe owner will be giving out free coffees today to those on the medical frontline to mark his 33rd birthday.

“And not just doctors, but also cleaners and administration people - anyone who works in healthcare,” Mr Reisner said.

Mr Reisner saw the "enormous" stress these workers have gone through in recent months, and thought he would offer a small token of appreciation.

“I saw the story (from last lockdown) when healthcare workers were targeted in public,” he said.

“There was so much negativity against them.”

And while it is by no means being on the frontline in the fight against COVID-19, Mr Reisner has had a difficult few months operating his cafe through restrictions.

But he has taken the challenge into his stride and is looking forward to his birthday, which he would normally celebrate out on the town with friends for dinner and drinks.

“Thinking about seeing their happy faces has gotten me excited,” he said.

“And even if you can’t see them (because of the masks), you can tell they're smiling from their eyes.”

Mr Reisner said workers in health have to show their ID to receive a free coffee.

