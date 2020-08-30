Free online talk with Smart Energy Council chief

News
Free online talk with Smart Energy Council chiefBy John Lewis
Smart energy and its broadening applications will be the subject of a Zoom talk in Shepparton next week.
Smart Energy Council chief executive John Grimes will address members of Shepparton's Beneath The Wisteria climate action group in the hour-long free online session.
Group convenor Robert McLean said Mr Grimes will talk about what the council does and the reason why he moved from a successful post-air force role in private enterprise to join the not-for-profit Smart Energy Council.
The council's mission states: "The range of smart energy is broadening and includes solar, energy storage, energy management, wind, hydrogen, EVs and more.
“These smarter energy solutions sit across industrial, commercial, government, research and development, education, environment and social sectors.”
Mr McLean said anyone interested to hear what Mr Grimes had to say about smart energy and how it could play a massive role in helping Australia lower its carbon emissions could access the Zoom meeting at: https://bit.ly/34P8i79 with the password ‘Smart'.
The session starts at 10 am on Wednesday, September 2.