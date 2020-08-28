Ute fire in McDonald’s Shepparton drive-through

Emergency services responded to a vehicle fire in the South Shepparton McDonald's drive-through around 9 am today.

McDonald's staff evacuated the store, with one fire truck and multiple police units attending the blaze.

A witness said they heard a big bang and saw lots of black smoke from their house across the street and watched firefighters put out the Ford Falcon ute before it reignited.

Crews worked to bring the fire under control before 9.30 am.

