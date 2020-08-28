News

Ute fire in McDonald’s Shepparton drive-through

By Jessica Ball

A ute fire broke out in the South Shepparton McDonald's drive-through on Friday morning.

Emergency services responded to a vehicle fire in the South Shepparton McDonald's drive-through around 9 am today.

McDonald's staff evacuated the store, with one fire truck and multiple police units attending the blaze.

The vehicle was situated just past the where McDonald's drive-through customers place an order.

A witness said they heard a big bang and saw lots of black smoke from their house across the street and watched firefighters put out the Ford Falcon ute before it reignited.

Crews worked to bring the fire under control before 9.30 am.

