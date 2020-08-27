News

Katandra go-karter devastated after being targeted by thieves

By Liz Mellino

Ethan Clark's blue and white Arrow X5 go-kart was stolen from a Katandra property on Sunday night.

An experienced Katandra go-karter has been left devastated after his prized cart, worth around $7000, was stolen by thieves on Sunday night.

Ethan Clark's blue and white Arrow X5 go-kart was parked on a trailer at the family's Katandra farm on Sunday, with police later locating the dumped trailer in Congupna on Monday morning.

“Police found the trailer dumped in a residential area but they had got away with the go-kart,” Mr Clark said.

“It's very frustrating, karting was already cancelled for the year and that was already a big enough blow and then to have this . . . it's devastating.”

The 21-year-old university student has been karting since he was 14, competing in races around Victoria where he has worked to perfect the skill.

Mr Clark said the stolen go-kart was fitted with a KA100 motor worth more than $3000, making the theft an even heavier blow.

Shepparton police are investigating the theft of the Arrow X5 go-kart.

He said this was not the first time thieves had targeted the family's property, with an X30 motor - worth $3700 - stolen earlier this year.

While Mr Clark said he had access to other go-karts, he said this was his favourite model and the one in best working order.

“It's extremely disappointing - it's especially a bit of a downer because at the moment I'm starting to challenge for podium finishes,” he said.

“I'm really hoping someone spots it and it can be recovered.”

Shepparton police confirmed they were investigating the incident.

Anyone who has seen a similar blue and white go-kart or has any information regarding the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via www.crimestoppers.com.au

