Possum skin cloak crowd-funded for indigenous cancer patients

Shepparton Yorta Yorta woman Leah Lindrea-Morrison knows how cancer can send a cold, biting chill through a community.

She saw it when her husband Ronald died from cancer nearly 20 years ago.

She experienced it again when she was diagnosed with breast cancer seven years ago.

“I’ve been both a patient and a carer and I’ve seen how it affects the patient and family members,” Ms Lindrea-Morrison said.

“It has that rippling effect.”

Her experience has put her on a mission to give back to her community and bring some warmth to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cancer patients and their families in the region.

One such way is to give patients the opportunity to make and wrap themselves up in a possum skin cloak.

She will gift this possum skin cloak (called Wrapped in Culture, with Love) to GV Health’s Peter Copulos Cancer Centre with the help of community fundraising through GoFundMe.

“The impact of a possum skin cloak is just so powerful,” Ms Lindrea-Morrison said.

“When a cloak is wrapped around you, it gives you identity and a sense of comfort which connects you to your ancestors.

“I believe everyone who has experienced it has been affected by it.”

In indigenous culture, the possum skin cloak was used in many settings including for warmth, as a baby-carrier, and as a spiritual symbol in ceremonies.

Possum skin cloak from 2017: Shepparton Yorta Yorta woman Leah Lindrea-Morrison with the cloak she had a hand in making for the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre in Melbourne.

While Ms Lindrea-Morrison didn’t wear a cloak during her own cancer treatment, she helped make one for Melbourne’s Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre in 2017.

“It was a really safe and beautiful experience,” Ms Lindrea-Morrison said.

“People were sharing personal stories and there was laughter and tears.”

Ms Lindrea-Morrison will also bring this experience to indigenous cancer patients, survivors and their families in the region.

About 20 people will work together for four days to make the cloak at Rumbalara Aboriginal Co-operative's Harmony Centre in October (if COVID-19 restrictions allow).

“For some people, it may be their first experience making a cloak and we’ll have Aboriginal elders being a part of that,” Ms Lindrea-Morrison said.

“As we did many years ago, we’ll yarn and talk about things in a culturally safe place.”

The cloak's completion will be celebrated with the local indigenous community and project partners and sponsors.

And when the cloak is not in use it will be locked in a glass cabinet at GV Health for all to see.

“The cloak starts conversation,” Ms Lindrea-Morrison said.

“Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre staff said the cloak gave non-indigenous staff education about our culture.”

But further to that, she hopes the cloak's presence will lead to broader change.

“I hope having the cloak in the hospital helps people see this as a positive benefit for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, both throughout the hospital and out there in other communities,” Ms Lindrea-Morrison said.

“It might encourage other medical services to think about bringing in culture.

“And it may not be a possum skin cloak — it could be a painting, or anything to bring the culture side into it.”

For the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community: Shepparton Yorta Yorta woman Leah Lindrea-Morrison is raising money to provide GV Health with a possum skin cloak.

The initiative has been developed with community consultation and backed with Ms Lindrea-Morrison’s expertise as an indigenous partnerships and community engagement officer with the University of Melbourne’s Department of Rural Health.

She also sits on a number of committees, including Breast Cancer Network Australia and the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre’s Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Reference Group.

But the initiative relies on further funding to cover materials, travel for participants and video documentation which can be made through Ms Lindrea-Morrison’s GoFundMe page.

Rumbalara Aboriginal Co-Operative chief executive Felicia Dean said the Harmony Centre would be the perfect location to make the possum skin cloak.

“The Harmony Centre was established as a healing centre, in beautiful bushland behind Rumbalara,” she said.

“It will support the creativity that will be needed to make the possum skin (cloak).”

GV Health oncology nurse unit manager Linley Smith said hospital staff felt “privileged” to be part of the project.

“The idea of a possum skin cloak for Aboriginal people to access while having treatment is a wonderful initiative,” Ms Smith said.

“We recognise the importance in integrating biomedical and traditional healing perspective into the care pathway when Aboriginal people have cancer treatment.”

● To donate to the making of the possum skin cloak visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/possum-skin-cloak-for-use-of-atsi-cancer-patients

If you are an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander cancer patient, survivor or family member and would like to be involved in making the possum skin cloak, email Leah at [email protected]