Shepparton man bailed following alleged aggravated burglary

A man allegedly forced entry into a home in Maude St, Shepparton and stole a number of electronic items and a handbag while the owners slept, a court has heard.

Ryan Webster-Mill, 28, from Shepparton, was bailed from Shepparton Magistrates’ Court on Friday, August 21, over the alleged offending, which police said left the victim in fear.

“(The victim) being a respected person of society — she is in fear, she hasn't slept since the incident occurred and constantly wakes at every noise, believing someone has broken into her house,” Shepparton police Crime Investigation Unit Detective Senior Constable Paul Van Emmerik told the court.

“She is in fear (Mr Webster-Mill) will be released.”

The court heard on the evening of July 29 Mr Webster-Mill allegedly gained entry through a window of the Maude St double storey property where he stole three mobile phones, an iPad, Sony laptop and a handbag.

Later that evening police allege the accused and a co-accused attended multiple service stations in Shepparton and a McDonald's drive-thru where they purchased a number of items using a card found inside the handbag.

Mr Webster-Mill was arrested at his Shepparton home on July 31 where police allegedly found a Medicare card in the victim's name, Nike Air sneakers, gloves and a butterfly knife inside the property.

He was taken to the Shepparton police station for interview where he "admitted to hiding other stolen items" taken during the incident in the front yard of his address.

The court heard he re-attended his home with police where they allegedly located further items belonging to the victim buried in the accused's front yard.

Det Sen Constable Van Emmerik told the court Mr Webster-Mill was on bail at the time, charged with multiple thefts from Mooroopna's Life Op Shop, Star Bowl in Shepparton and the Mooroopna Golf Club in separate incidents in March and April this year.

Det Sen Constable Van Emmerik said the accused had "quite a history" with committing burglaries, telling the court police opposed his release from custody.

“We have grave concerns his offending will not stop — in regards to him having a strong addiction to methamphetamines he will do anything necessary to get that drug and use that drug of dependence,” he said.

“I believe someone entering a residential house that is not theirs and stealing items from that house is unpredictable and aggressive behaviour.”

The accused's lawyer, Emily Austin, called her client's mother to give evidence. She told the court she would move in with her son if he was granted bail.

“Moving in would be an opportunity for me to keep a finger to the pulse of Ryan and to make sure he does the right thing,” she said.

“Most of the people he knows are afraid of me — they definitely wouldn’t step inside that unit at all.”

The court heard Mr Webster-Mill's mother was in the process of lining up work opportunities for her son upon his release, telling the court three employers would be open to discussions about potential employment with him.

Ms Austin acknowledged the offending was serious; however, she said the charge of aggravated burglary was disputed, saying the accused did not know people were home at the time.

She said her client was "very open and honest with police" in regards to the alleged offending, and acknowledged he had an "issue" with substance abuse.

The court were told his offending began around the age of 22 after the death of his stepfather.

Ms Austin urged Magistrate Peter Mithen to bail the accused, citing exceptional circumstances, including a possible delay in finalising the case, the impact of COVID-19 in custody, the accused suffering from depression and anxiety, and the supervision provided by his mother.

Mr Mithen granted the accused bail, saying he was "comforted" in knowing his mother would be involved.

“You don’t have the right to put your mother through any further anger or grief ... show respect for her and the community by not committing further offences and not breaching bail,” he said.

Mr Webster-Mill is facing seven charges and is expected to front court again in September.

No plea was entered.

