Kaiela artists featured in this year’s online Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair

Local indigenous art gallery Kaiela Arts Shepparton recently featured a spread of stunning pieces in the Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair.

The annual event showcases the contemporary fine art of more than 70 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art centres, and attracts buyers from across the globe.

Twenty-three Kaiela artists featured in this year's event, which was held online due to coronavirus restrictions.

“We usually go up to the fair each year and set up our own booth, but obviously that wasn't possible this year,” Kaiela Arts marketing trainee Maddisyn Cooper­ said.

“So this year, DAAF decided to set up a website and make the fair digital.”

Local artist Cynthia Hardie was Kaiela's feature artist this year, with Jack Anselmi, Tammy-Lee Atkinson, Suzanne Atkinson, Laurel Robinson, Eric Brown, Norm Stewart and Tiarne Hall also among the local talent.

Cynthia Hardie was Kaiela Arts' feature artist in the Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair, which was held online recently.

Each gallery exhibiting in the fair had a "virtual booth" — an individual page on the website featuring information about the gallery, artists and individual artworks.

“It took a few days of hard work from everyone at the gallery to make our website look really nice,” Ms Cooper said.

But it was hard work that certainly paid off.

“It was a great success,” she said.

“We had an amazing response from social media and sold quite a few artworks to buyers from across Australia.

“People were particularly taken by Aunty Cynthia Hardie's weaving pieces.”

With Northern Territory borders remaining closed to coronavirus-affected states for at least another 18 months, DAAF will be held online again next year.

“The whole idea of going digital was a success in itself,” Ms Cooper said.

“Travelling to Darwin is a big thing, but by going online, everyone's been given a chance to get involved.”

