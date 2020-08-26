Allan Turner ready for October elections

Allan Turner says he wants to build more stringent strategies on Greater Shepparton City Council.

The managing director of Zaidee's Rainbow Foundation has announced he would be a candidate at the October local government elections.

Mr Turner said it was time for a change, and if elected he would focus on increasing growth across the municipality.

Among his ideas is to create a short- and long-term strategy for the new Shepparton Arts Museum.

“I haven't seen, read or heard what the strategy is for SAM,” the 59-year-old said.

“It's here to stay, so we've got to accept it. How's it gonna work? How is the community going to get involved? And how can we make it work for everyone?

“We've paid as ratepayers for SAM, so what are we going to get out of it? How can the community have ownership of SAM?”

Mr Turner said he was concerned by the number of empty shop fronts across Greater Shepparton.

“Everywhere you go there's a business closing, so we have to come up with a strategy on how we can keep these businesses open, how we can attract new business to town and how we can attract new residents to town — because with new residents it brings growth,” he said.

Mr Turner and his family moved to the Shepparton region about 26 years ago.

The family took over Bicknell Signs on Hoskin St earlier this year.

● The Victorian local government elections will be held in October via postal ballot.

Candidate nominations open on Thursday, September 17, and close on Tuesday, September 22.

Voter enrolment closes this Friday, August 28. For more details about the elections visit vec.vic.gov.au