News

Allan Turner ready for October elections

By James Bennett

Allan Turner has confirmed he's a council candidate.

1 of 1

Allan Turner says he wants to build more stringent strategies on Greater Shepparton City Council.

The managing director of Zaidee's Rainbow Foundation has announced he would be a candidate at the October local government elections.

Mr Turner said it was time for a change, and if elected he would focus on increasing growth across the municipality.

Among his ideas is to create a short- and long-term strategy for the new Shepparton Arts Museum.

“I haven't seen, read or heard what the strategy is for SAM,” the 59-year-old said.

“It's here to stay, so we've got to accept it. How's it gonna work? How is the community going to get involved? And how can we make it work for everyone?

“We've paid as ratepayers for SAM, so what are we going to get out of it? How can the community have ownership of SAM?”

Mr Turner said he was concerned by the number of empty shop fronts across Greater Shepparton.

“Everywhere you go there's a business closing, so we have to come up with a strategy on how we can keep these businesses open, how we can attract new business to town and how we can attract new residents to town — because with new residents it brings growth,” he said.

Mr Turner and his family moved to the Shepparton region about 26 years ago.

The family took over Bicknell Signs on Hoskin St earlier this year.

● The Victorian local government elections will be held in October via postal ballot.

Candidate nominations open on Thursday, September 17, and close on Tuesday, September 22.

Voter enrolment closes this Friday, August 28. For more details about the elections visit vec.vic.gov.au

Latest articles

Other sport

Rogers wants to return Vics to Aussie side

Chris Rogers has been appointed Victoria’s next head cricket coach, and wants to open up the state’s national production line.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Anderson has raised the bar: McGrath

Former Australian paceman Glenn McGrath has lavished praise on England bowler James Anderson who has claimed his 600th Test wicket.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Hungry Anderson targets another Ashes

James Anderson is targeting another Ashes series in Australia and has his eye on 700 Test wickets.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

NSW-Victoria border restrictions to be eased in next seven to 10 days

THE NSW Government has announced travel restrictions on the NSW-Victoria border will be eased in the next seven to 10 days.

Brayden May
Virus updates

Two new COVID-19 cases recorded in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has recorded two new active COVID-19 cases connected to an outbreak of 17 people.

Madi Chwasta
Virus updates

GSSC Wanganui Campus closed after student tests positive for COVID-19

Greater Shepparton Secondary College’s Wanganui Campus will close for the next two days after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

Madi Chwasta