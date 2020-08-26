News

Shepparton mum’s online food business caters for food intolerances and health requirements

By Charmayne Allison

Kialla's Tarnya Bruinier is the founder of Gourmet You, which aims to offer flavoursome food options for people with food intolerances or health requirements.

After watching her sisters and two young children struggle with food intolerances, Tarnya Bruinier is all too aware of the power of food to boost — or reduce — quality of life.

Tarnya and her sister Erin have had to cut their red meat consumption and avoid processed foods after being diagnosed with sessile serrated polyposis.

Another sister, Aleesha, has Crohn’s disease, meaning she can’t eat gluten or lactose.

And then there’s Tarnya's daughter Jemma, who suffered from a crippling dairy intolerance.

“She had diarrhoea 10 times a day and her face was bleeding from eczema,” Tarnya said.

“She didn’t speak for a long time, as her hearing was blocked because of her intolerances.

“But after changing her diet, that cleared up.

“Just to see the difference food can make in your life is amazing.”

Struggling to cook flavoursome meals to suit everyone at the table, Tarnya launched Gourmet You in 2018.

Her aim: to provide delicious food options for all health requirements and food intolerances.

“Gourmet You is about making food for you — so you can eat what you’d like, but so it suits your body,” she said.

In addition to being a qualified nurse and teacher, Tarnya is mum to Madison, 6, Jemma, 4, and Rhys, 3.

Both Jemma and Rhys have dairy intolerances and are on low FODMAP diets.

Tarnya found it difficult to cook for her family, often resorting to bland seasonings and recipes to keep everyone fed.

“I knew there were other families out there experiencing the same challenges, so I decided to combine my love of food and experience in the health industry to find a solution,” she said.

Last year, Tarnya stepped down from teaching at Verney Road School to pursue her business full time.

Initially selling dry products — including spice and herb flavourings and cake mixes — she has recently added ready-to-eat meals to the menu, including mouth-watering recipes such as slow-cooked brisket and meatballs.

Through Gourmet You, Tarnya aims to address the significant portion of the population who are vegetarian, lactose or dairy intolerant, soy intolerant, gluten intolerant, or on low FODMAP diets.

Initially selling through local markets, COVID-19 has forced her business online.

But Tarnya said her products were important now more than ever.

“This is an especially tough time, because the variety that’s needed is just not available in supermarkets as it used to be,” she said.

To learn more about Gourmet You, head to gourmetyou.com.au

