Hundreds of mourners line Shepparton’s Knight St to farewell young Hunter

A sea of blue balloons were released into the sky at noon on Tuesday to farewell a young Shepparton boy tragically taken earlier this month.

Hundreds of mourners lined Knight St in Shepparton to remember Hunter Boyle, 2, a much loved son, nephew and grandson who lost his life in a Grahamvale dam on August 12.

Mourners stood outside St Brendan's Church on Tuesday watching the service live-stream on their phones, many wiping tears from their eyes while consoling each other.

Others stood silently, heads bowed and eyes closed to pay their respects.

As the clock turned to noon, mourners released bunches of blue balloons into the air, watching on as they were picked up by the wind and slowly carried away.

Hundreds of mourners lined Knight St to pay their respects.

Mourners watched the live service on their phones before releasing blue balloons into the sky.

Hunter's small coffin was then driven away from the church towards Pine Lodge Cemetery, with dozens of trucks and motorbikes following behind in convoy revving their engines in memory of the bright and energetic young boy who loved loud cars.

As the convoy travelled down Knight St Hunter's smiling faced beamed down on all in attendance, offering a nod of reassurance to the family, friends and community members whose lives he had touched in some way.

In the days following Hunter's death, messages of support flooded in for parents Ashlie Napolitano and Matt Boyle, who described their young boy as having a "heart the size of Phar Lap, piercing blue eyes and a big cheeky grin".

A Go Fund Me page was established by Matt's sister Lauren to help support the grieving family, with a goal of $2000 in mind to help cover the couple's rent.

Motorbikes and trucks followed Hunter's coffin towards the Pine Lodge Cemetery.

The goal was quickly surpassed, with more than $35,000 now raised for the family through more than 400 donations from people sharing messages of love and comfort for the young couple.

Shepparton AFL product Jarman Impey also showed his support for the family, wearing a black armband as well as tape on his wrist with ‘Hunter’ written on it during a recent match for Hawthorn.

Impey also delivered a video message for the grieving family, saying he had dedicated the game to a "family friend".

“Just want the Boyle family to know that the Hawthorn Football Club are behind you … all of our love and support are with you and I’m there in spirit,” he said in the video posted to Instagram.

“I hope little Hunter boy is resting very peacefully and I hope the wider community in Shepparton shows their love and support to the Boyle family.”