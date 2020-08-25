Adequate services and more housing needed to address Shepparton homelessness crisis

When it comes to Shepparton’s homelessness crisis, there’s no silver bullet, according to Member for Northern Victoria Wendy Lovell.

It’s a complex issue, and it will require a complex solution.

But through increased social housing, early intervention and adequate support services to address underlying factors, there could be a light at the end of this tunnel.

“There's just so much to homelessness. It is an extremely complex area, and it's not something that is ever going to be solved simply,” Ms Lovell said.

“Homelessness is not as simple as providing a roof over someone's head, although that is crucial.

“There's a reason people become homeless, whether that be gambling issues, unemployment, mental health or domestic violence issues.

“Unless we treat those underlying issues, people will struggle to maintain a tenancy.”

Ms Lovell has long worked in the homelessness space; from 2010 to 2014 she was the Victorian Minister for Housing.

Now, as a member of the state parliament’s Legal and Social Issues Committee, she is at the frontline of the Inquiry into Homelessness in Victoria.

The inquiry was launched in June 2019 to investigate and report, within 12 months, on the “changing scale and nature of homelessness” across the state.

“It’s a really important inquiry, because homelessness has grown significantly in the past few years,” Ms Lovell said.

“In fact, between 2014 and 2016, the number of people sleeping rough in the CBD in Melbourne increased by 74 per cent.

“And the last lot of data revealed Shepparton was the number one electorate for homelessness in the state, with 372 people.”

However, due to the complexity of the issue, the reporting date for the inquiry has been extended to February 2021.

“We’ve only just tabled our interim report because there's just so much in this,” Ms Lovell said.

The committee has been “flooded” with people wanting to present to the inquiry, including key bodies, agencies and even people experiencing homelessness – some of them from Shepparton.

“It’s been crucial to have regional voices involved in the process, and to get other MPs out of Melbourne and into regional areas so they can experience our experience firsthand.”

Ms Lovell said the inquiry had already revealed several key solutions for Shepparton’s homelessness crisis, starting with early intervention.

“So often we focus on the crisis end — dealing with people once they are homeless and all the complex issues that go along with it,” she said.

One of Ms Lovell’s proudest achievements in her stint as Housing Minister was helping establish the Education First Youth Foyer in Shepparton, which provides secure housing for 40 young people, enabling them to focus on their education.

“If you can get in early, you can change the direction of these young people's lives and actually give them the opportunity to have productive futures,” she said.

“And the longer-term savings for the government are huge.”

Ms Lovell said secure housing and adequate support services were key in breaking the cycle of homelessness in Shepparton.

“The three things that affect a child's outcomes the most in life is whether their parents work, the state of their mother's mental health and stable housing,” she said.

“So it's very important, if we're going to break cycles of disadvantage, that we actually get people experiencing homelessness — particularly those who have young families — into housing.

“But we also need to give them wrap-around services that treat whatever has caused their homelessness.”

While she acknowledged Shepparton was home to a “plethora” of welfare agencies, Ms Lovell said a triaging service would help ensure local clients received the best support.

“This way people would have only one case worker rather than multiple case workers, which would make accessing a variety of services much more streamlined,” she said.

But above all else, Ms Lovell joined services in calling for more social housing in town.

Local homelessness service BeyondHousing has called for the Federal Government to immediately build 2900 social housing homes in Shepparton to address growing numbers.

While Ms Lovell said this was a “big ask”, she agreed enormous investment was needed.

“We at least need 1328 social houses in Shepparton, because that's what our current waiting list is,” she said.

“It can't all happen at once. And governments can't house everybody.

“But we certainly need a significant investment in additional housing. Because if we can get people housed, if we can get people stabilised and solve a whole lot of their other problems.”

