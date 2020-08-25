Shepparton Salvos join calls for urgent action on homelessness crisis

The Shepparton Salvation Army has joined local services in calling for urgent action to address Shepparton's homelessness crisis.

The local service said there needed to be a significant increase in housing and case management support for the rising number of locals struggling with homelessness.

Shepparton Salvation Army homelessness services program manager Omeni Ndlovu said the agency had seen "significant increases" in homelessness in recent months.

“There is a severe lack of housing in the Goulburn Valley which makes it difficult to achieve outcomes with the people we are supporting,” he said.

“Additionally, the Victorian Homeless Fund allows for 13 weeks of support for each person and this is a very short period of time in which to get a homeless person stabilised and housed.”

The Salvation Army offers a spread of services for locals experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

These include case management, outreach support for people living rough, specialist youth homelessness services and crisis accommodation for young people.

The organisation also offers emergency food relief, financial counselling, thrift shops and chaplaincy.

Mr Ndlovu said homelessness was a complex issue which often stemmed from family violence, abuse, family breakdown, gambling addictions, alcohol and other drug use and mental illness.

“However, homelessness can also occur unexpectedly for some people, such as working people on low incomes who are living week to week and suddenly lose their job,” he said.

“Shortages in affordable housing, high rent, poverty and inadequate government support for those who are unemployed can also contribute to homelessness.”

For homeless people, day to day survival can be a challenge in itself, according to Mr Ndlovu.

“This makes it very difficult to view and successfully apply for rental properties,” he said.

“Instead of doing this they may spend the day attempting to find somewhere to stay that night.

“Commonly they do not own a car and if they live outside of regional cities, they find it incredibly difficult to access location based services.

“This is one of the reasons the Salvos delivers the outreach connections program.

“This program has the capacity to go out and meet people where they are, taking the service to them directly.”

To learn more about the Salvation Army's services and to donate, visit salvationarmy.org.au or call 5820 8000 and ask to speak to a program manager.

