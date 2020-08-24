Create comics online with SAM

For anyone who dabbles in drawing cartoons, Shepparton Art Museum is offering a series of free online workshops led by professional comic artist Aaron Billings.

SAM director Rebecca Coates said the series of four workshops presented via Zoom would offer an introduction to creating thought-provoking and entertaining comic creations.

Dr Coates said the workshops would be offered on Wednesday evenings over four weeks with Mr Billings leading participants through different methods of comic-making using fun exercises that focused on daily rituals.

Mr Billings is a comic and textile artist working out of Pink Ember Studio in Coburg, Melbourne. He graduated with honours in Fine Arts from Monash University in 2019 and is currently the gallery and studio manager at Pink Ember.

His comic drawing work has appeared in The Lifted Brow, Going Down Swinging and Scum Magazine. In 2018 his comic book Mystical Boyscout 4 was published by Glom Press.

“This work of processing daily life through the comic arts can be incredibly cathartic and can teach us a lot about what we pay attention to and why,” Mr Billings said.

He will also work with art students from Years 10 - 12 via the SAM Scholars program.

Dr Coates said pandemic restrictions meant SAM had fast-tracked its online programs.

“We are offering artist-led activities, and connections with world class artists and creatives for all our community in the Goulburn Valley and beyond,” Dr Coates said.

She said the comic-creating program had already attracted bookings from international visitors.

The sessions will be held over four Wednesdays from 5 pm to 6.30 pm starting Wednesday, August 26.

Participants would need paper, pencil, a fine liner and a ruler.

To book a spot, email [email protected]