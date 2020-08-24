Shepparton Rotaract Club remembers 50 years

News
Shepparton Rotaract Club remembers 50 yearsBy John Lewis
Fifty years ago on Tuesday, the Shepparton Rotaract Club was chartered, as a meeting place for young people between the ages of 18 and 30.
The club's charter vice president Malcolm Watt said the club was sponsored by the Rotary Club of Shepparton and was formed with 62 members.
He remembered the club of young men and women as a lively group involved in many community activities which raised more than $40,000 for various projects and services over 21 years around the Shepparton area.
Mr Watt said projects many people would remember included Rotaract members offering their services at parties and public events dressed as Santa and his elves at Christmas time; hiring out a portable fairy floss machine; staffing the gates at the annual Shepparton Agricultural Show; and building a barbecue for public use at the International Village.
Mr Watt said he encouraged former Rotaract members to enjoy a celebratory drink at 6 pm on Tuesday night to "remember and celebrate our achievements during the time we were Rotaractors".