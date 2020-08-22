Tatura Community House makes masks, delivers plants to all households

Tatura Community House is working hard to ensure no-one feels alone during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The local house has made more than 200 masks, already selling and distributing more than 100 across the community.

While masks can be purchased at the house, the generous team has also been giving some away for free to locals doing it tough.

It's all part of the Helping Hands Tatura initiative.

“The aim of (the initiative) is to show our community that we care,” Tatura Community House manager Leeane Button said.

The house launched Helping Hands in early May, delivering a teabag, coffee sachet and uplifting message to all homes in Tatura.

“The response was amazing,” Leeane said.

“People rang and thanked us, proving that physically connecting with neighbourhoods in this digital world is as important as ever.”

Tatura Community House manager Leeane Button.

Leeane and the team then set themselves the challenge of donating more than 2000 plants - one for each household - so locals had a tangible and living reminder their community cared.

“Through donations of money and plants, we ended up with 1627 seedlings and seeds - an amazing result,” she said.

“The community house also purchased seedlings at a reduced rate and the final total was 2348 plants.

“Not only has this been a wonderful community engagement exercise, it is amazing to think that this project has contributed to ‘greening’ our town.

“The deliveries could not have happened without the amazing work of our volunteers packing, labelling and walking the streets to make sure every home got their plant.”

The team is also heading up the assembly of a Helping Hand Quilt - a reminder of the town's COVID-19 experiences.

“People young and old have until September 1 to complete a square as their contribution to the quilt, which will hang in the community house,” Leeane said.

“The more the merrier. Instruction and blank squares are available from Mes Amours and the Generations Op Shop in Tatura.”

Medium and large masks can be purchased at the house for $7 each or three for $20.

The house also has some masks free to give away to locals who many not be able to afford them at this time.

