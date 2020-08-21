Shepparton driver detected 70km/h over speed limit

News
Shepparton driver detected 70km/h over speed limitBy Shepparton News
A Shepparton man had his car impounded this morning after he was detected travelling 70km/h over the speed limit.
Police observed the vehicle travelling at speed in the wet along the Peter Ross Edwards Causeway towards Mooroopna this morning.
The car was intercepted at about 1am after officers detected it travelling at 150km/h in an 80km/h zone.
The driver, a probationary licence holder, had his car impounded at a cost of $1075.
The 20-year-old Shepparton man is expected to be summonsed to appear at the Shepparton Magistrates’ court at a later date.