Police investigate Shepparton firearm incident

By Shepparton News

Shepparton Crime Investigation Unit detectives are appealing for public assistance as part of their ongoing investigation into a firearms incident in Shepparton in June.

Investigators have been told two men were placing rubbish in a skip at a Bradford Rd school when a small black hatchback drove past at about 10.15am on June 2.

The car stopped and reversed towards the victims before a passenger in the car pointed what appeared to be a longarm firearm at the men.

Both victims took cover when they saw the gun and the vehicle sped off southbound on Bradford Rd before turning left onto Morrish Rd.

The gun was not discharged, and no one was injured as a result of the incident.

Investigators have released a digital face image of a man they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries.

They have also released an image of a weapon as well as CCTV of the black hatch, which is possibly a 2005 to 2010 model Honda Jazz fitted with a spare tyre on the rear passenger side.

The passenger was perceived to be of Middle Eastern appearance, with a medium build, a black beard covering his jawline and was wearing a brown baseball cap.

The driver was also perceived to be of Middle Eastern appearance, with a solid build, black hair and a beard with no moustache.

Investigators are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.

