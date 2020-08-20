News

Greater Shepparton reports no new cases, GSSC Wanganui Campus closed as a precaution

By Madi Chwasta

No new COVID-19 cases: The number of active cases has fallen to 16.

Greater Shepparton has recorded no new COVID-19 cases for the third day in a row, as the number of active cases in the region fell to 16.

It comes as Greater Shepparton Secondary College's Wanganui Campus was closed for cleaning for at least 48 hours from Thursday.

Wanganui Campus was closed earlier this month after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp confirmed Thursday's closure was related to this case.

A Department of Education spokesperson said the campus was closed as a "precautionary measure" on advice from the Department of Health and Human Services following "further investigation".

“There is no additional coronavirus case connected to the school,” the spokesperson said.

“The school community will be kept informed regarding the campus’s reopening.”

Schools across the state returned to remote learning earlier this month, with exception given to vulnerable students, children of essential workers, and specialist school students.

Mr Sharp said GV Health had only undertaken contact tracing for the active case's family and friends in the community, and "broader considerations" at Greater Shepparton Secondary College were being managed by "another agency".

He said people who had tested positive for COVID-19 in the past few weeks were starting to be released from self-isolation and were no longer considered active cases, in accordance with Department of Health and Human Services guidelines.

“GV Health is continuing to undertake contact tracing and monitoring of all current active cases in Shepparton in consultation with the Department of Health and Human Services,” Mr Sharp said

“Anyone who is a known close contact and has been tested for COVID-19 must stay at home.”

Mr Sharp said there were no inpatients at GV Health being treated for COVID-19.

There is one known case of COVID-19 in Campaspe, and a new active case in Moira Shire.

Benalla Rural City and Strathbogie Shire do not have any cases.

Victoria recorded 240 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths on Thursday.

Anyone who is unwell with any symptoms of COVID-19, no matter how mild (such as fever, chills, cough, sore throat, runny nose, loss of sense of smell), should get tested immediately and stay at home.

GV Health's Acute Respiratory Clinic at Graham St, Shepparton, is open seven days a week from 8 am to 5.30 pm and does not require an appointment.

For more information, phone the coronavirus hotline on 1800 675 398 or visit www.dhhs.vic.gov.au/coronavirus

