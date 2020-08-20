News

Shepparton community raises more than $30,000 following young boy’s death

By Liz Mellino

Matt Boyle and Ashlie Napolitano with their son Hunter Boyle, 2.

Overwhelming community support has seen more than $30,000 raised to help a young Shepparton family whose son tragically drowned earlier this month.

Hunter Boyle was just two years old when his life was cut short in a Grahamvale dam on August 12.

His devastated aunt, Lauren Boyle, established a Go Fund Me page in the days following Hunter's death to help support his grieving parents, Matt Boyle and Ashlie Napolitano.

With a small goal in mind of just $2000 to help cover the couple's rent for a few months, the Shepparton community ensured this amount was not just met but quickly surpassed.

“All I was aiming for was a couple of months’ rent to take that pressure off ... I looked at the page within three hours of making it and it had jumped to $12,000 — it just went bananas,” Ms Boyle said.

“I was shocked ... there was so many donations, everyone deserves a huge thank you — the community has pulled together to support them.”

Ms Boyle said the terrible news of Hunter's death had travelled fast; word quickly spread through the community, and the family was overwhelmed by the outpouring of support.

Hunter tragically drowned in a Grahamvale dam on August 12.

She said she established the page in a bid to help ease the pain felt by the struggling young parents and their wider family.

The page, which is now sitting at $32,250 raised, has received more than 300 donations from people sharing messages of love and support while others chose to remain anonymous.

“It seems everybody has been touched by how this could have been them, how easily accidents happen — you hear these things but never think it happens to you,” Ms Boyle said.

“I started the page so they (Matt and Ashlie) didn't have to worry ... they have got to piece together a new puzzle — there's no piecing together the old one, thing’ won't get back to normal. They have got to figure that out as well as grieve and function at life.”

The couple also received an outpouring of support on Facebook, with many describing Hunter as a "beautiful" and "gentle little guy" who was taken to soon.

While the family prepares to lay Hunter to rest, Ms Boyle thanked the wider community for the well wishes and continued support through the Go Fund Me page, flowers and gifts of food.

“This is just people trying to show their love in the only way they can ... Hunter was so young, it's a real tragedy.

“Hunter was an energetic and very friendly young boy, just like his parents, they are very open to giving and receiving love ... it's nice for them to know people care and people aren’t shying away from the tragedy.”

To donate visit www.gofundme.com/f/hunter-patrick-boyle-for-my-parents

