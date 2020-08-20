Dream machine returns to Shepparton

It took Shepparton motor enthusiast Rod North more than 10 years to track down his dream machine. But the dream began long before he found the legendary Cooper Irving on Phillip Island and brought it back to Shepparton. John Lewis talked to the man with a lifetime passion for things that go fast - very fast.

Rod North lowers himself gingerly into the driving seat of the little red bullet-nosed race car as daylight streams through the open doors of his south Shepparton shed.

The light settles on the fire-engine red cowling and the sculpted metal tubes of the supercharger and exhaust.

This is a unique boy's own racer from the 1950s - a 1000cc Vincent HRD Black Lightning motorcycle engine fitted into a Cooper Mark V chassis.

As Rod slides his legs down towards the pedals inside the cowling it looks a tight fit.

He disagrees.

“There's plenty of room. I just love it,” he says.

Suddenly it's 1960 again and Rod is a five-year-old in the backyard of his home in Shepparton's Middelton St with his father Max and uncle Graeme tinkering with the Cooper Irving engine while Rod sits smiling in the driver's seat.

Rod North plays in the driver's seat of the Cooper Irving while his sister Julie looks out and his dad Mack tinkers with the engine in the backyard of their Middelton St home in Shepparton circa 1961.

Sixty years later, the same smile now beams out over the steering wheel.

“This is fantastic. It's a great little weapon,” he says.

The Cooper Irving was first built in 1956 when four-time Australian Grand Prix champion Lex Davison worked with legendary British motorcycle engineer Phil Irving to come up with a sprint car to take on the best.

When the little red bullet took to the tracks around Geelong, Albert Park and Templestowe it more than lived up to its pedigree.

The super-charged 1000cc Vincent HRD Black Lightning engine designed by Phil Irving was originally raced by Aussie champion Lex Davison in the 1950s.

At the wheel of the Cooper Irving, Davison won the 1957 Australian Hill Climb Championship, the New South Wales state title, and numerous sprints at Geelong, Rob Roy and Templestowe. It also competed successfully as a road racer.

It went on to further racing and sprint glory at the hands of other champion drivers including John Marston, Alec Corner and Rod's uncle Graeme North.

Graeme raced the car to success at hill climbs and road races across Australia including at Warwick Farm in Sydney and at Hume Weir while the dam was being built in 1961.

He said the car's power-to-weight ratio was something special.

“The Vincent engine produces about 120 hp - for the early 1960s that was incredible,” he said. Graeme North takes the Cooper Irving for a blast around the gravel racetrack at Hume Weir in the early 1960s. The track was in use while the dam was being built.

Graeme, 82, remembered tinkering with the red rocket in the backyard of his Shepparton home in Claude St.

“I would take it out for a run around the block and it sounded incredible. The only problem was, two streets over lived a policeman. When I got back, the policeman was outside my place and he agreed it was a nice car, but he said I couldn't use it around Granthorn and Collet Sts,” Graeme said.

He said the car was an Australian legend - second only in fame to the Maybach Specials driven by Stan Jones.

“It's the most exciting car I've ever driven,” he said.

Almost ready to race . . . the super-charged Cooper Irving waits for some final touches before hitting the track once again.

Graeme said he and Rod had tracked the car and it's changing ownership down the decades.

“We've always kept a keen eye on knowing where it was,” he said.

Back in Rod's shed, the Cooper Irving glints in the sun waiting for the final touches before tearing up the track once again.

It's been a long waiting game, but now the dream is about to roar back to life.

“Ten years we've chased it, and before that we loved it but we could never afford it. Hopefully, it will never leave us now. My uncle Graeme is over the moon,” he says.

“We went to the Winton historic races every year to look for it. Eventually we tracked it down to Graeme Noonan at Phillip Island and he was ready to sell,” he says.

In the racing world, news travels fast.

Two days after the car returned to Shepparton, Rod received an email inviting the Cooper Irving to appear at a member's meeting at the famous British race track at Goodwood.

“That's not until March or April - but I don't know what will happen,” he says.

Rod says his phone has been ringing hot with calls from local motor enthusiasts such as Brian Thomson, Peter Fowler, George Coad and Noel Heenan.

“All the oldies are coming out of the woodwork to say thank goodness you've got that thing back here,” he says.