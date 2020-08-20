Shepparton’s vulnerable families feeling the brunt of COVID-19’s second wave

COVID-19 restrictions and pressures may be cutting off services and support needed by some of the most vulnerable people in Shepparton.

Mothers confronted by domestic violence or those struggling to care for newborns without access to the necessities are the collateral damage of the pandemic.

And a fall-off in contact with the Goulburn Valley Pregnancy and Family Support Service has its staff seriously concerned.

The not-for-profit acts as a referral service, as well as providing personal assistance to women and families in need.

“We empower and assist them with the navigation of the welfare system, giving people the support and self-confidence they may need to contact services,” lead practitioner Maree Chin said.

“There really isn’t anything else like us available in Shepparton, we get people from all over the Goulburn Valley and beyond accessing our service.”

But according to Ms Chin, the phone lines have been falling silent in recent weeks — a truly worrying sign during a pandemic.

“I have been a bit worried the past couple of weeks, it has been too quiet on our behalf during the second wave of lockdown,” she said.

“It could be women are not physically able to reach out or they are postponing the talk due to other circumstances, such as family violence.

“Or it could be they are doing better financially thanks to government support. However, we won’t know for sure until this is all over.

“The bottom line is, this COVID-19 period can be particularly hard if a family member loses their job, which can lead to other problems.”

Any family under strain can reach out and the Goulburn Valley Pregnancy and Family Support Service will answer.

Recently, the service conducted a case study detailing the life-changing assistance it had delivered to local women.

Such as a woman living in a caravan — but without a car — who was unable to purchase personal hygiene products for her three children under five years of age.

Through the group’s outreach she was provided with a pram to improve her independence and mobility, as well as personal care packs for herself and the children.

But the service knows she was just the tip of a social crisis floating just under the surface of the city and surrounds.

Ms Chin said the people her service worked with were diverse and from a wider range of socio-economic backgrounds than many might realise — or expect.

“To think we are tucked up in bed while there are Shepparton families sleeping rough is just terrible,” she said.

“These are not stories, they are real people, and it is sad to know this is their reality.”

It would be impossible to measure the work Goulburn Valley Pregnancy and Family Support Service does, but for many, too many, it is their lifeline to keep themselves and their families safe — and their children out of welfare.

But the service is not a funded agency, and no organisation can run on good deeds alone.

It is now appealing for financial backing to ensure no family seeking assistance will be left in the lurch.

“Our plan is to secure $120,000 in funding, which we figure can contribute to 60 care packages,” Ms Chin said.

“It would provide each family $2000 to use at their discretion, whether they need clothing, a pram or even emergency accommodation — it would be tailored to their needs.

“Alongside the funding, we would provide them with strategies on how to raise families, dealing with difficulties, etc.

“If $2000 can help keep a family together at home and prevent children from going into state care, that is a small price to pay.”