A milestone for new business owner

With a flurry of pink and black helium balloons, free cake and a hamper giveaway, the team at Tatura Bakery and Lunches celebrated 12 months in business on August 14.

It has been a tumultuous year for new owner Nicole Kelly, who enjoyed a “dream run” at the start — a busy Christmas trading period followed by an influx of visitors to the town for the International Dairy Week event in January.

And then COVID-19 hit, forcing a sharp decline in trading, customers and ultimately, income.

Community sport ceased, and so too did the regular supply to seven district football and netball clubs; funeral numbers were capped, decimating the catering side of the business; and many of her regular weekday lunch buyers moved to working from home.

But that hasn’t stopped Nicole from putting a smile on her face, remaining positive and keeping the doors open.

Her priority is to keep her staff employed, and focus on getting through each day so the business can once again flourish when restrictions are eased.

“People are creatures of habit and if we were to shut down, they would soon learn new habits, and they wouldn’t be around when we reopened,” Nicole said.

“I thought it was important to make a bit of a fuss about our first birthday — everything is so sad at the moment.”

Her positivity in her professional life mirrors that of her personal life.

The loss of her daughter Jayde McCarty, to a rare form of cancer in 2011, spurred her first business venture, Mumma Nic’s — a fish and chip shop in Tatura, which she operated for three years.

“I’d worked at Unilever for about 14 years, but after I lost Jayde I just couldn’t do it. I needed something to keep me busy all the time,” Nicole said.

“The fish and chip shop was closed down at the time, so I bought it, quit my job, gutted the joint and turned it into a 1950’s rock ‘n’ roll-themed café.

“Jayde dreamt of a purple elephant wearing Nike runners so a friend of hers, who was a graphic designer, created that into a logo for the shop, in her memory.

“I did it for three years and I was exhausted, the shop had done what it needed to do — kept me busy,” she said.

After some time away from Tatura, and the hospitality industry, Nicole is now a proud business owner again, and with the support of partner David Wright and her son Jack is determined to grow the long-established bakery.

A new, contemporary black and white logo is featured on staff uniforms and in-store packaging and will soon be emblazoned on the external signage and two delivery vans.

While customers can’t eat-in for the short term, they can enjoy takeaway food, such as a selection of hot meals from the bain marie, full bakery lines — including pies, bread and cakes and slices — as well as coffee and milkshakes.

Tatura Bakery and Lunches also offers a home-delivery service.

“I’m determined to still be operating when things turn around; this business has been here for ever and a day and I don’t want to be the one who closes the doors,” Nicole said.